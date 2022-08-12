CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man was reminded by Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis just how serious his charges are.
Steven Wirzfeld, 23, of Ashland, made a court appearance on Friday via Zoom call.
The appearance comes the same week a co-defendant of his in a 2021 robbery case also found himself in legal water.
The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force nabbed Wirzfeld in June when they encountered large amounts of fentanyl, meth and hallucinogenic mushrooms.
He is being held in Boyd County Detention Center on the following charges: one count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, one count of first-offense trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of receiving a stolen firearm and one count of first-offense trafficking in a hallucinogen.
His counsel made a motion to reconsider his bond amount of $100,000, but Judge Davis wasn't having it.
"These are really serious charges, I have no intent on modifying that in the slightest," Davis said.
Wirzfeld was indicted in April 2021 for first-degree robbery when he and an accomplice beat a man and stole $800 from him.
His charges were eventually reduced to theft in this case and he was placed on probation.
Ironically, Wirzfeld's co-defendant in that robbery case found himself back in the Boyd County jail following an assault on Little Garner Road.
Stephen Holloway, 30, of Summit, was booked Monday on a second-degree assault charge after court records show he cut a woman's hand during an argument.
Like Wirzfeld, Holloway also received probation in exchange for a reduced theft charge in the robbery case, but wound up doing a 90-day stint in 2021, followed by a recent stay for violations in May 2022.
In 2018, Holloway took a three-year prison sentence for selling dope to a confidential informant the year prior.
Wirzfeld's next court appearance will occur on Sept. 9 to give his counsel time to look over his case.