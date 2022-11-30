GREENUP A woman at the center of a reckless homicide case in 2015 found herself in front of a judge yet again on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly Dummitt, 24, of Portsmouth, and co-defendant James Wyatt Ratliff were convicted of reckless homicide for their roles in the death of 19-year-old Mattie Conley seven years ago.
Conley's body was discovered on a rural stretch of road after succumbing to skull fractures.
Dummitt and Ratliff claimed that Mattie had jumped off an ATV, driven by Ratliff, as Dummitt chased the pair in her car.
Investigators were able to later perform an accident reconstruction that far from verified Dummitt and Ratliff's version of events.
While the investigation never revealed Dummitt and Ratliff's exact actions on the night of Conley's death, a plea deal was reached in December 2017 and Dummitt pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and tampering with evidence for moving the body and altering or deleting cell phone messages, according to previous reports.
In exchange for her plea, Dummitt was sentenced to seven years in prison, although on a pre-trial diversion.
The diversion kept Dummitt from serving time behind bars as long as she abided by court instructions — similar to probation.
After violating court conditions numerous times, Dummitt was eventually sentenced to serve her prison time, but she was let out early by the Department of Corrections and placed on mandatory re-entry supervision.
In total, Dummitt has allegedly violated her probation conditions five times now.
On Wednesday, Dummitt appeared in front of Greenup District Judge Paul Craft for a 2020 case in which Dummitt is accused of driving drunk, driving without a license, reckless driving and other traffic violations.
Dummitt posted bail shortly after that arrest and managed to dodge the courthouse until she was picked up in Lewis County on a separate felony case.
Dummitt was initially booked into Mason County, then transferred to Montgomery County before being brought back to Greenup County Detention Center to appear on the 2020 charges.
Shortly before court began, Dummitt and two other inmates were brought into the courtroom and seated in the jury box to await their time in front of the judge.
In the period of time before Judge Craft took his seat, Dummitt took the opportunity to pull down her mask and mouth words, exchange glances and subtly communicate with family members seated across from the jury box in the gallery.
James Lyon, Jr., Dummitt's attorney, came over with paperwork and whispered to Dummitt, appearing to have reached a resolution to present to Judge Craft.
While handcuffed, Dummitt took an ink pen and signed a document before she was promptly called from the docket.
Craft announced that Dummitt's case was set for trial on Dec. 9 but a resolution may have been reached.
With seven total charges in this case, Craft began to discuss two of the misdemeanors — license to be in possession and first-offense DUI under aggravated circumstances.
Driving without being in possession of a driver's license is a class B misdemeanor in the state of Kentucky and carries a punishment of up to 90 days in jail.
Just as resolution discussion began, Craft laid down the law to Dummitt, Lyon Jr., and county attorney Mike Wilson.
Craft said on record that the only plea he would be willing to accept would be one in which the defendant pleaded guilty to receive the maximum penalty.
Lyon Jr. began to explain that the defense had proposed a punishment of 120 days with 92 days served thus far.
The defense then asked Craft for an extension, hoping to reach an agreement early next year despite the trial date set for next Friday.
"She can enter a plea as I said, or we can go to trial," Craft reiterated.
"Is there a resolution today?" he asked.
"No, sir," Lyon Jr. responded.
Dummitt remains on the docket for a jury trial on Dec. 9.
Separate from the Greenup DUI case, Dummitt was recently indicted on charges stemming from a Lewis County case in which she is charged with wanton endangerment and assault (among others) when she allegedly attacked a woman after hitting an ATV with her mother's car.
The Lewis County charge remains open with a first-degree wanton endangerment charge punishable with up to five years in prison if convicted.
(606) 326-2652 |