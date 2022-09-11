CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge did his job by the book, tossing a convicted child molester in jail on a technicality.
Thomas J. Withrow, 37, was sentenced Friday by Judge George Davis to serve 18 months for a single count of first-degree sexual abuse.
As a part of the plea deal he entered into in June, Withrow would be given time served because he’d already spent 18 months in the Boyd Detention Center before being released on bond.
Davis was quite frank in the sentencing hearing that he was not a fan of the sentence, stating he only allowed the plea deal to move forward because the victim and the investigating officer consented to it.
Withrow molested a teenage girl when after she asked him for a cigarette, he exposed himself to her.
However, after pronouncing the sentence, Davis said, “I will now remand you into the custody of the Department of Corrections to serve sentence.”
Both Withrow and attorney Sebastian Joy appeared confused as the bailiffs closed in on the convict.
“I thought part of the deal was he’d have no jail time,” Joy protested. “He already served 22 months.”
“That’s not up to me to decide,” Davis said. “Corrections has to determine his credits. They can calculate his credits and if he has time served, they will release him.”
As of Monday, Withrow was still being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.