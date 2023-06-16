CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge ordered Center Street in Catlettsburg to be reopened by the end of the business day on Monday.
The main thoroughfare in downtown Catlettsburg has been closed between 24th and 26th Streets since early April, after a windstorm severely damaged a building owned by Kermit D. Pinkerton.
According to attorneys Richard "Sonny" Martin and Andrew Wheeler, who represented the city of Catlettsburg on Friday, Judge George Davis ordered the area be cleared and secured "in order to protect the public."
Martin said the city had given Pinkerton time to get the building torn down, but with a 5K run next weekend and July 4 festivities quickly approaching, the attorneys were asked to grease the wheel to get the street reopened.
If Pinkerton fails to comply, Davis asked the city to submit an order to proceed in taking care of the problem itself, according to Wheeler.
Attorney R. Stephen McGinnis, who represents Pinkerton, did not return a call for comment as of press time.