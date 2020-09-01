ASHLAND A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a former Braidy Industries executive who tried to file suit in an employment dispute.
Braidy lawyers are arguing that part of the terms of the executive’s employment agreement is she agreed to settle any employment disputes through binding arbitration.
Arbitration is similar to mediation, in that two disputing parties sit down outside of court and present their cases to a neutral third party. However, unlike a mediator, an arbitrator can decide based on the evidence what the outcome should be. In binding arbitration, that decision is final and can be held up in a court of law.
Federal court records show former vice president of marketing and media Jaunique Sealey tried to file a lawsuit in Los Angeles County, California, on the grounds the company violated that state’s employment law when she was fired for “cause” on March 31. A report in Delaware Court filed during the Craig Bouchard litigations shows Sealey tried to help the dethroned CEO issue a press release through Braidy’s PR firm in February, when she was still an employee.
The present suit does not state the specific reason why Sealey was fired.
Sealey’s employment contract — filed as evidence in the suit — shows four different scenarios of firing for cause. They include willful failure to perform job duties or follow the directives of the CEO or the board, deliberate violation of company policy, any fraud, embezzlement, dishonesty, gross negligence or willful misconduct against the company, any breach of contact against the company or any criminal charges relating to Braidy.
Sealey’s attorneys notified Braidy that the lawsuit would be forthcoming on Aug. 18, according to court records. The claims of the suit include discrimination, harassment, retaliation, fraud and breach of contract — however, the specifics of the suit are unclear because the complaint was filed as an exhibit under seal.
Whenever a document is under seal, that means it is not a public record.
Braidy was granted a temporary restraining order Monday by U.S. District Judge Henry R. Wilhoit Jr., who then scheduled a hearing on a preliminary injunction against the lawsuit for Sept. 11.
Along with Braidy, board members Charles Price, Christopher Schuh, Michael Porter and John T. Preston are also named in Sealey’s suit. Former Braidy CEO Thomas Modrowski is also a defendant in her suit.
Braidy argues that Sealey signed an agreement to resolve all employment disputes through binding arbitration in Ashland. Under the agreement — submitted as an exhibit in Braidy’s case — either party to the agreement can use a court in Boyd County to compel the other to go forward in arbitration, according to the suit.
The suit was filed in federal court because Sealey is in California, whereas Braidy is in Kentucky, according to court records. With the exception of Price, the other board members are located in Massachusetts.
Braidy’s attorneys stated that Sealey refused to take her claims through arbitration, records show.
The suit does shed light on the terms of Sealey’s employment, which included a base salary of $150,000 a year starting out and ended with $200,000 a year. She was also eligible for bonuses and up to $4,000 in assorted relocation costs, according to court records.
