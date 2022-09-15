CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge said he’s through with the repeated delays waiting on federal prosecutors to indict an Ashland man who court records show pulled a gun on a deputy sheriff last year.
Judge John Vincent said Thursday that he’s about had it with waiting on federal authorities, after public defender Brian Hewlett said 41-year-old Christopher Artrip is expected to have his case heard in October.
“I understand it, but they’ve taken months to do this,” Vincent said. “If they haven’t moved on it by then, I’m going to set a trial date in this case. It’s been too long.”
Artrip is accused of pulling the gun on a Boyd County Sheriff’s deputy during a November 2021 foot chase out in the county. The deputy shot Artrip in the leg and took him into custody, according to police.
Artrip’s case is expected to be heard by a federal grand jury on Oct. 6; Vincent set a court date for Oct. 13 to see where things are.