The Greenup County Fiscal Court met for its regular meeting in April to discuss both old and new business.
Old business consisted mainly of paying bills, and new business included a proposal by County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter of establishing a fund with a portion of the money the county received through sale of the Bellefonte Pavilion property.
Carpenter initially proposed that $1 million be set back in a fund accessible to the Industrial Development Authority to be used to help new businesses set up on the Industrial Parkway.
The nominated John McGinnis, Chairman of the Industrial Development Authority, said the first thing that should be done is to determine the locations available.
“The first thing would be to map all of the industrial sites in Greenup County,” McGinnis said. “And after that, we should gather all the information available about those sites. That way if we have a potential company wishing to locate there, we can show them all the information and they can move on to choose what’s best for them. And that way we can hopefully locate some good organizations here. We have tried to get several estimates. And it looks as though the cost will be around $50,000 to put a map like this together.
“Another option, as Judge Carpenter said, would be to have a fund like a revolving loan fund where we could help a small business get started,” McGinnis added. “And then that small business could pay money back into that fund. It is something I believe could be successful.”
McGinnis also mentioned discussion that fiscal court members (up to two), though they would not have an actual vote, could have seats on the board of the Industrial Development Authority, and sit in at meetings and provide oversight.
“There are examples in other counties where this has worked,” McGinnis said. “And it can certainly work here.”
The court passed a resolution to create the IDA, and add two seats (for the fiscal court) to the Industrial Development Authority. It also accepted McGinnis as chair, as well as members Doug Collins, Phil Biggs, Tim Gibbs, Connie Crum and Rick Loperfido. The second reading of the proposed establishment of the discussed fund will be discussed in the May fiscal court meeting.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives were also present at the meeting to discuss the need for repairing and repaving secondary roads. The amount of money available for such projects was scaled back due to the pandemic, but it was determined that the road in most need of repair in Greenup County was Ky. 784 between Ky. 2 and Maynard Hollow Road. As part of the gas tax revenue sharing, Frankfort allocated $324,000, and the project estimate was $340,000.
Other potential investments/improvements in the county were discussed at the April meeting, including a proposed boat ramp discussed by Tom Clay.
In addition, local writer and community activist Soc Clay suggested that a sewer project should be undertaken along U.S. 23 in Lloyd. Development at the intersection of the AA Highway, U.S. 23, and the bridge leading across the river to Ohio U.S. 52 had been undertaken by a private individual before his death. The location, Clay said, if it could provide the volume of water and sewage removal, would be suitable to attract major businesses to locate in that area.