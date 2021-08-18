CATLETTSBURG After voting against moving forward in a multi-jurisdiction opioid litigation, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney voted in favor Tuesday of authorizing the state attorney general to vote in the county’s behalf in an expected $26 billion nationwide settlement with drug distributors.
This comes after Chaney voted against a measure to accept a settlement in June, on the basis that it would open the door to infringements on the Second Amendment later on down the road. In a rare move, the court bucked back and voted 3-1 in favor.
On Tuesday, Chaney said he voted no against it the last time, but voted yes this time “because this what the court wants to do.”
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, who pushed the fiscal court under Steve Towler to get in the opioid litigation, said the payout should span more than 18 years and would amount to roughly $100,000 going to the county each year.
Woods suggested putting funds from the settlement into all first-responder agencies in the county, as well as into the health department and mental health treatment providers.
“All our resources have been stretched dealing with this problem,” Woods said.
Commissioner Larry Brown said he believed the best idea would be “to cut the pie up” among the stakeholder agencies.
