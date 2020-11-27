ASHLAND A federal judge’s order Wednesday striking down part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban on in-person classes for all Kentucky public and private schools applies across the state, including Christian and parochial schools in the Ashland area.
Beshear’s executive order cannot apply to religious schools because it violates their First Amendment rights to freely exercise their religion.
“The Governor has every right to impose some restrictions on all schools, religious and secular alike. ... But in an effort to do the right thing to fight the virus, the Governor cannot do the wrong thing by infringing protected values,” Gregory Van Tatenhove wrote in his ruling.
The lawsuit claims Beshear’s order limiting schools to virtual-only instruction until January because of the COVID-19 pandemic violates the free exercise of religion clause of the First Amendment both for the school and parents who send their children there.
“Regardless of how well-intentioned the Governor might be, his actions violate the federal and state constitutions and Kentucky’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. His actions also infringe on the autonomy of religious institutions and violate the Constitution’s Establishment Clause,” the suit alleges.
The federal suit was filed originally by the Danville Christian Academy in Boyle County and since then has been joined by 17 Christian schools, mostly in central Kentucky, and more than 1,000 parents, pastors and churches.
Plaintiffs say the order burdens religious schools but not other gatherings, and ignores Centers for Disease Control statements that schools can safely conduct in-person learning.
Two religious schools in Boyd County — Rose Hill Christian and Holy Family — have not joined the suit but are watching it. Officials of each have said the suit has merits.
“In my personal opinion, the suit has merits, particularly for a school like ours where we can abide by safety protocols,” said Rose Hill board chairman David Bush. The school has the responsibility to follow safety procedures like masking and social distancing, but with only 150 students, it can keep them safe more easily than some larger schools, he said.
“We want to be good citizens of the state, and we want to comply, but when it gets overly burdensome, then I think we have the legs to stand on to contest the state,” said Holy Family Church Rev. Andrew Garner.
Garner agreed Beshear’s order violates the First Amendment and also the 14th, “but I’m not coming at this from a rights perspective but from a service perspective.”
School officials as Christians want to serve the common good of society, but restricting Holy Family to virtual-only school doesn’t do that, he said.
“We have families at our school where both parents are front-line (health care) workers ... and if we close the school and there is no child care available, then parents can’t work to serve the community. So we’re not doing anything in defiance of the government, what we are doing is of service to the larger community,” he said.
Holy Family started its school year with in-person classes Aug. 17, although the governor had requested virtual-only until Sept. 28. That was because although it had complied with recommendations in March to suspend in-person classes, by August the school had a plan in place for conducting classes safely, he said.
Since then Holy Family has held in-person classes with no virus cases reported, he said. When school is scheduled to resume Monday, students 12 and under will be on campus under the umbrella of child care, and will take in-person instruction, he said. That does not violate the order because the school is licensed for child care, he said.
Children over 12 will remain on virtual-only until Dec. 7, when they will return to the building, except for those who elect to remain virtual.
The Rose Hill board had decided before the order to remain virtual until Dec. 7 and have been following the legal proceedings and will make further decisions next week, Bush said. As long as in-person classes are a legal option, Rose Hill will conduct face-to-face classes, he said.
Beshear issued the executive order in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has accelerated across the state. The order will allow elementary schools in counties where case rates do not reach the red zone — 25 or more new cases per day over the most recent seven days — to return children to in-person class Dec. 7, but middle-and high-school students will have to remain virtual through December.
Van Tatenhove’s order includes an injunction prohibiting Beshear from enforcing his order on religious schools. Beshear’s office has filed a motion asking for a stay on the injunction and has said Beshear will appeal.
Van Tatenhove’s order does not apply to public schools, which must continue to abide by the governor’s virtual-only order.