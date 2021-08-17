NASHVILLE A group with Ashland ties are set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year.
The Judds will be inducted at a ceremony along with Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake.
One of the most successful duos in country mMusic history, mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna scored 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 No. 1s, between 1984 and 1991.
Those recordings — “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘bout the Good Old Days)” among them — stood out beause of Wynonna’s disarming voice and Naomi’s unique approach to harmonies, as well as for their their way of combining folk, bluegrass and blues into a unique sound.
"When we moved to Nashville in the late 70s, still struggling to make ends meet and dressing Wy and Ashley in thrift store dresses, I could've never imagined the success we achieved as The Judds," Naomi Judd said. "I am beyond thrilled and humbled for this incredible recognition. There's no greater pinnacle in Country Music than the Country Music Hall of Fame."
Naomi Judd was born Jan. 11, 1946, in Ashland, where she grew up. She married as a teen and had two daughters, Christina (later Wynonna) and Ashley Ciminella. Following a move to California and a divorce, she raised her daughters in California. As part of a fresh start, all three took their mother’s maiden name. Diana and her older daughter changed their first names, as well.
Naomi Judd financed the family’s move to Nashville by renting her restored 1957 Chevrolet — the same she would drive from California to Tennessee — for use in “More American Graffiti” and by securing roles for her and Wynonna in the film. They made the move in 1979, and Naomi took a job as a nurse at Williamson County Medical Center. In early 1980, she and a 15-year-old Wynonna began appearing in the early mornings on WSM-TV’s “The Ralph Emery Show.” Emery dubbed them the “Soap Sisters” after Naomi told him she made her own lye soap.
Their break came via a chance encounter with Nashville producer Brent Maher, whose teenage daughter — a schoolmate of Wynonna’s — was injured in a car accident. Maher had seen the Soap Sisters’ television performances and recognized Naomi, one of his daughter’s nurses. When Maher’s daughter was dismissed from the hospital, Naomi gave Maher a tape she and Wynonna had made on a portable tape recorder in their kitchen. Maher began working with the two singers and, following a live audition in the offices of RCA Records’ Nashville office, they secured a recording deal with RCA Records/Curb Records.
The Judds made their debut in late 1983 with “Had a Dream (For the Heart),” a B-side for Elvis Presley seven years before. It began with a simple guitar strum, followed by a line of a cappella vocal from Wynonna. The record only cracked the Top 20, but the record’s less-is-more approach made the necessary impression. The follow-up, “Mama He’s Crazy,” went straight to No. 1, immediately making The Judds Country Music’s most successful mother-daughter act since Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Sisters. “Mama He’s Crazy” was the first of eight straight chart-toppers for the duo and earned Naomi and Wynonna their first of five Grammy Awards.
The Judds won the Horizon Award at the 1984 CMA Awards ceremony and released their first full-length album, "Why Not Me," the following week.
The Judds went on to win nine CMA Awards and seven from the Academy of Country Music, dominating both organizations’ vocal duo categories through the 1980s. In 1986, The Judds received their first of three CMA Awards nominations for Entertainer of the Year, making 22-year-old Wynonna the youngest person to be nominated for the honor. She held that distinction for more than 20 years.
Between 1984 and 1991, The Judds released six studio albums and an EP, their stripped-back style helping revive the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opening up the genre for more traditional approaches.
Wynonna said she's honored to be inducted.
“This moment takes me back to 1983 when Mom and I first started. We would get in the car and visit multiple radio stations a day," she said. " It kind of feels like I’ve hit the lottery. It is so surreal. John Lennon always said he just wanted to be remembered, and now we’re truly part of history, or I should say HERstory."