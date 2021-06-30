WASHINGTON The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Ashland native, country music icon and Grammy-winning songwriter Naomi Judd during its first ceremony at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. The event paid homage to women whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music.
“It’s always gratifying when someone acknowledges your best efforts. I love expressing my deepest feelings, as I did in writing 'Love Can Build A Bridge,'” Judd said. “Not only was I being celebrated at this auspicious event in Washington, D.C., I was among other accomplished songwriters. It was fun to reconnect with Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson fame. We met years ago.”
Judd joined other inaugural inductees, including Valerie Simpson, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Roberta Flack, Tawatha Agee, Klymaxx, Deniece Williams, Jeri Keever “Bunny” Hull and Veryl Howard.
Judd recently starred in Lifetime's V.C. Andrews' “Ruby,” a four-part movie series that followed Ruby Landry, who after being raised by her loving spiritual healer grandmother (Judd) in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans.
Judd is a six-time Grammy, nine-time CMA and seven-time ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, author and public speaker. Performing as The Judds, she and daughter Wynonna had 14 No. 1 hit country songs and sold more than 20 million albums.
Naomi Judd has written several New York Times best sellers and is a motivational speaker, in addition to being an actress.
In 2022, The Judds will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.