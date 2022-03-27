RUSSELL In an effort to keep her store open more hours, Jozi Stevens, owner of Jozi’s Boutique, has blended her store with two others.
While Jozi’s sells unbranded, economically priced women’s clothing in sizes up to 2X, Steele Magnolias, owned by Samantha Snider, sells high-end women’s clothing, accessories and shoes in brands such as Can Can, Judy Blue and Haptics from size small to extra large. The third business, REAL Custom Creations, owned by Alisha Holbrook, personalizes T-shirts, key chains, tumblers, jewelry and other items.
While the brick-and-mortar store had its grand opening last Monday, a soft opening was Dec. 21; before that, Stevens was doing business online at the end of 2019.
“I was doing it by myself while I was in cosmetology school, but once graduated and was doing hair in Russell, I didn’t have the hours to commit to the store and still do my job,” Stevens said. “I thought it would be easier to rent spaces to them in my building in order to take the heat off me and keep the place open.”
Snider also operated online, but the store is Holbrook’s first business endeavor.
Despite having some business experience, Stevens said this store is the first brick-and-mortar experience for them all.
“We’re still frightened,” she said. “But we learn something new every day.”
In addition to the main three businesses, there are three other kinds of locally made items available in one corner of the store, each made by different crafters: children’s items, headbands and candles.
During the grand opening, Stevens said they created a party-like atmosphere, with free cookies and coffee and N&J’s Rolling Café and Summer Vibes food trucks.
“It went so well, we’re going to have a block party every month,” she said. “The next one will be April 10, with Cookies by Nan and a beverage, two food trucks and up to 12 vendors.”
Stevens said she hopes a regular block party will be a welcome addition to Russell’s Revitalization efforts.
“It’s just nice to feel like people haven’t forgotten it,” she said.
Jozi’s Boutique, at 416 Belfonte St. in Russell, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with plans to expand hours. For more information, call (606) 385-0325.