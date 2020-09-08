Physicians typically recommend that individuals dedicate approximately eight hours, or one-third of each day, to sleeping. While we sleep our body enters into what can be considered a healing mode and attempts to repair the damage or simple exhaustion it has experienced during waking hours.
The mind also purges itself of the stress of job, school and family concerns when we physically shut down. And if the sleep cycle is effective then we wake up refreshed and renewed and prepared to face the challenges of a new day. But not all eight-hour (or less) periods of sleep are equal, and this can be for a variety of factors.
The reasons why we might not have a restful and rejuvenating sleep can be widely varied — as well as experience-added joint pain — but some are under our control. One factor many people don’t consider is whether they are sleeping on a bed that is helping them achieve actual rest.
“The bed you sleep on and the pillow you use can directly affect your sleep and mobility,” said Dr. Shannon Johnson, of Johnson Chiropractic in Greenup. “Generally, what I tell people is to try to find a bed from a company that will let you try it out for a period of time.”
Some companies, as Johnson said, will allow customers to purchase a bed, and after a brief introductory period (and with certain regulations) decide whether they would like to keep the bed or exchange it for a different model.
“I always encourage people to deal with a company that will allow this because it lets you see what is right for you,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that especially where sleep is concerned, nothing is one size fits all.
“Different people will have different requirements,” Johnson said. “Some will need a very firm mattress, whereas other people will be better suited to a softer one.”
To illustrate his point, Johnson shared a story of a trip to, ironically, a chiropractors’ seminar.
“There is a certain style of mattress a lot of people rave about, but when I sleep on one it makes my back a wreck,” Johnson said. The hotel that hosted the seminar used that exact mattress, and the next morning he found himself in a good deal of discomfort when he arrived at breakfast.
“When I came down for breakfast all of the chiropractors who were there thought I was being a jokester because I walked in all crooked, but I told them I needed them to work on me because I was in pain.” This, Johnson said, was after sleeping a single night on a poorly suited mattress.
“It is different for everyone, so it’s not safe to tell people to sleep on this mattress or that mattress,” he said. “It is personalized to your own needs, and you have to find the one that is right for you.”
And to truly find the right mattress requires more than a cursory inspection, he said. Which is why he recommends trying out the mattress by sleeping on it at least several nights. The exception would be if the individual had already done their research and knew exactly which type of bed was right for them. “And it is an expensive mistake to buy one type, then realize you needed something entirely different.”
Another factor in achieving restful sleep, Johnson said, is the type of pillow an individual uses.
“When you sleep, you should be neutral.” Johnson said. “So, when you lie down on your back, your head shouldn’t be tilted back toward the mattress or forward toward your chest, the same as if you were standing.”
And this neutral position should also be achieved if an individual is sleeping on their side. And though there a many different styles of pillows on the market, Johnson said he prefers a cervical pillow. A cervical pillow is sculpted and designed to allow for this neutral position of the head in any sleep position. But even if an individual decided to choose a different pillow, Johnson said, the most important criteria for a pillow is its ability to facilitate neutrality.
Though not a concern while sleeping, Johnson said another factor in overall joint health issues is the type of shoes an individual might be wearing.
“You need good arch support,” Johnson said. If a person is flat-footed, then they would need more arch support whereas another individual might need less arch support. And support is crucial because problems travel upward. “If you have poor arch support then you are going to have pain in your ankles, which can cause pain in the knees, and or course then you’ll have pain in your hips and your back. It’s a domino effect.
“I always tell people that the lower extremities in general are like the foundation of a house,” Johnson added. “If they settle or aren’t lined up properly then, just as you’d see cracks in a house foundation, you’re going to have pain in your spine.”
Johnson said when this happens, it can lead to improper movement overall, which tends to make the problems worse.
Another important thing Johnson said he stresses to people, especially those who run or work out a lot, is the necessity of having two pairs of shoes and use them in rotation.
“The rubber in the sole of a tennis shoe or workout shoe takes 24 hours to completely return to its normal shape and pliability,” Johnson said. “The impact and the sweat and heat from your feet hardens it up a little, and it takes that 24 hours to return to normal. It is really important if you want good foot health to not use the same shoe under intense effort two days in a row.” Johnson said the same could hold true for people using work boots on eight- or 10-hour shifts.
Johnson said that things like choosing the right mattress, the right pillow and the proper shoes can go a long way toward promoting overall joint health and can also be important in mitigating the pain that goes along with many of the joint targeted diseases. He said that he is a proponent of preventative care whenever possible and taking good care of your joints will help individuals maintain or achieve a mobility level they might not otherwise enjoy.