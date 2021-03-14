ASHLAND Throughout the recent electricity collapse, snow-covered roads, closed schools and businesses, and the country's No. 1 battle for the last year, COVID-19, there have been numerous acts of goodwill and kindness that have been a huge help to many people.
Seeing someone on bicycle in the tough winter conditions is rare, but there was one Ashland man riding up and down Winchester Avenue on his bicycle courteously asking people if they need any help. Helping motorists wasn't all that 21-year-old Seth Torres did.
“This is actually my hometown. When all this ice storm and stuff hit, you know, I figured I'd go around helping homeless people and seeing if they had a warm place to stay,” Torres said, adding, “I posted it (Shelter of Hope) on Facebook. It's on my profile Seth Torres, on my Facebook profile and stuff, they'll see it.”
Torres was born in Ashland in 1999 — he was adopted as a 1-year-old. Like many people in America, he recently became homeless. Torres has been staying at Shelter of Hope, a homeless shelter on Winchester Avenue in Ashland, and wants other homeless people to know that it's for them also.
“When this last winter storm hit, there was a guy — I was going down seeing if people needed their driveway shoveled and stuff — going down to the park, on the opposite side coming into town. I see this guy with blinkers on, and what I done was, I was on my bike and stuff and I went down there and asked him if he needed help or anything. He was using cardboard, you know, to get his tires on one tire of his truck,” Torres said.
Torres told the man, “Hey I got a snow shovel that has a metal tip, an adjustable wrench on me, so I can get a little bit of that ice and stuff off.”
Torres went to work to help the man be on his way. “He's like, 'Wait here. Don't leave.' He came back with like $20 and paid me $20 just to help him out. You know, good deed,” said Torres.
Torres also went door to door looking for work shoveling snow. He said he didn't get much work doing that.
“If I know anybody (need shoveling) I'll send them your way,” Torres said he was told sometimes.
“I used to go to Crabbe (school) when I was very little. From foster care I transferred over to Argillite Elementary. When I was 12 or 13 years old, I was at Argillite Elementary. I still know two teachers there I haven't seen (recently). In second grade, it was Miss Collins. In third grade, it was Miss Barney. I was in the Job Corps. Job Corps age ranged from 16 to 25. I went and got carpentry,” Torres said.
“It's like a free trade school, where you can go and get paid to train and stuff like that,” he added. “They do allowances. They do vacations.”
Like so many other people, Torres has been badly affected by COVID-19 that has cut off some job opportunities. “Today I saw the guy I used to work for about like two and a half, maybe three months ago,” Torres said. “He paid me $10 an hour to work on railroad ties and things have been slow because of the weather and stuff, all the ice and stuff, fork lifts don't do anything in snow. Tomorrow I'll be working for that guy. He'll pick me up tomorrow around like 9:30, 10 o'clock. I'll be washing cars for him all day, $10 an hour, $80 you know.”
As the afternoon sky became darker on this Wednesday evening in February, the interview ended so Torres and a friend at Shelter of Hope could leave on their short trip to worship at Christian Faith Outreach in Ashland.
If another bad winter spell hits, of if you need various help, Torres said he can be contacted at (6060) 715-6176.