BOSTON Catlettsburg man Neil Johnson achieved another milestone as a runner.
He completed the Boston Marathon for the second consecutive year.
Running on little sleep, Johnson said he had to deal with a downpour over the last 8 miles of the iconic 26.2-mile race. He admitted to starting “way too fast.”
Humidity, vertigo and hamstring tightness made for a tough run, but he “didn’t stop and kicked Heartbreak Hill’s butt,” Johnson said in a message to The Daily Independent.
“Tried really hard for our Tri-State!” Johnson wrote.
He finished in 3:31.31.
According to Johnson, his pace was a 7:34 mile and he actually logged 27.98 miles.
He placed in 12,636th out of 27,024 total runners in the Boston Marathon.