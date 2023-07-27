ASHLAND The region’s Jewel City Jazz Orchestra will bring its show to Ashland Saturday, with a concert at the Paramount Arts Center, part of the Jazz Alley series.
The group began in 2018 when trombonist Bobby Jenks and Jeff Wolfe, who plays trumpet and is the band’s musical director, got the idea to make a a nonprofit organization dedicated to jazz education and performance in underserved communities. Members are mostly made up of music professionals and educators in the Tri-State, reaching as far away as Charleston and Parkersburg for members.
“It’s a labor of love, because if you’re performing jazz like this, somebody’s either not making money or they’re losing money,” Wolfe, the director of jazz studies at Marshall University, said.
The group performs a variety of jazz styles, including Count Basie Orchestra to modern works from the Roy Hargrove Big Band.
Education about jazz is key to the group. Wolfe said he hopes the orchestra will introduce types of jazz to the public to stir interest.
The Jewel City Jazz Orchestra has appeared as featured artists at the Marshall University Winter Jazz Festival, Huntington Summer Music Festival and Pullman Plaza Concert Series. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the group performed on the second Monday of each month at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews in downtown Huntington.
Members of the band include:
Saxophones — Ed Bingham, alto; Alan Riffle, alto; Chris Mickel, tenor; James Hodges, tenor; Cody Henley, baritone;
Trumpets —Martin Saunders, Jeff Wolfe, Josie Fisher, Christy Carson;
Trombones — Bobby Jenks, Rick Tolbert, Wayne Smith, Mike Stroeher;
Rhythm Section — Nick Vassar, guitar; Hunter Blankenship, bass; Wes McDowell, drums.
For ticket information, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.