Hair twirling/pulling, nail biting, cuticle chewing, pimple poppin, and skin picking all fall under the same category of body-focused repetitive behaviors.
I have found over the years that many people pick. Some know they do it. Others don’t notice unless it really hurts, bleeds or creates a bald or sore spot. There are two predominant explanations for why people pick and if you are a picker or know a picker this article is for you.
As a picker, myself, I’ve learned my triggers and motivations over the years for picking but mine may vary from yours and that’s OK. Picking comes in a variety of options. I used to bite my nails until the point of bleeding most my life. I don’t recall a time in childhood when I didn’t bite my nails. On top of that, I was also a skin and scab picker. I am allergic to the bites of blood suckers like mosquitoes, fleas, ticks etc. Living in the South most of my life, I’ve always had bites in the summer. (I’m what my family uses as bug repellent. All the blood suckers will march past them to get to me!) These bites led to itching which led to scratching which led to scabs which led to picking at scabs. Picking can be very gross. I own that. It can be gross to pickers and it can be gross to the non-pickers. (Just remember no one is perfect and even non-pickers have flaws, too.)
I quit biting my nails about 12 years ago. Honestly, the number one motivator for me was vanity. I was tired of my fingers looking like they had been through a meat grinder. I had chewed my nails so far back that at any given moment the quick underneath my nails was exposed and painful. It usually hurt to use my fingertips to do anything.
So, what do we the professionals say? One theory looks at picking as a compulsive behavior that falls under Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Picking becomes a compulsion (a ritual or routine) that developed as a comforting mechanism that then becomes an obsession (something we fixate or dwell on). Once we are fixated on the picking and well-practiced in the compulsion, it’s an emotionally engrained habit (like an addiction) that can be very difficult to break.
Another idea is that it an expression of anxiety. Anxiety can churn up perfectionism, frustration, intolerance to boredom and impatience. Research has shown each of these contribute to picking. When I did bite my nails, I often did it because of stress or boredom, both of which stemmed directly from my anxiety and my inability to regulate it in healthier ways.
It’s entirely your choice whether you address your picking or not. If it’s very mild and doesn’t cause interference with your day-to-day life, it may not be worth it to you to invest time and energy addressing it. If it’s severe and has caused pain, infection, baldness and/or other issues that can interference with day-to-day life, it may well be worth addressing with a professional: medical and/or mental health depending on the severity of the picking damage.
To quit I had to address my triggers which for me were: hang nails, uneven nails, broken nails, overgrown cuticles, stress, and boredom. I very much picked as an anxiety response. Nail biting and picking were soothing at the time I was doing it but afterward it morphed into shame and frustration. To quit takes identifying your root causes and triggers and replacing them with other healthier options consistently, practicing new habits everyday for at least a month. I have decent nails nowadays but being perfectly honest here, when very stressed, I still play with my nails and run my teeth over them. I don’t know if I would or could ever completely stop every component but at least I use my fingertips without agony anymore. Small victories!