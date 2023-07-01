I had a recent confrontation at my home which has prompted me to mull over the idea of common courtesy. My primary three questions are: What is it? How do you show it? And who deserves it? To help you understand where I’m coming from, I’m going to offer some background.
I live on a corner lot near a voting station. Over the years, people have put a variety of signs up in my yard: political signs, religious signs, business advertisements, yard sales, estate sales, house for sale signs. One election day, I cleared out more than a dozen political signs from my yard. Honestly, it really bothered me that someone felt it was OK to walk all over my yard and post signs people would think represent me. So, after a couple years of this, my rule of thumb became: if they don’t ask permission to put it up, I take it down.
Last week, a realtor put up a sign in my yard and two of my neighbors’ yards about a house for sale. I, of course, took the one in my yard down. The next day another appeared, and I again took it down. I kept both signs for a few days in my basement until I figured no one was coming for them. I then threw them out when the trash ran.
Five days later, I get a loud pounding knock on my front door followed by three doorbell rings. I was heading out for work, but I checked the peephole just in case. I didn’t know the person, but he was blocking my driveway. Thus, I answered the door. He quickly asked if I knew anything about the two missing signs. I was honest and told him that I threw them away. He was clearly upset by that answer and asked me why. I answered that I don’t like signs in my yard. He then said that I was combative and began to walk off. I tried to explain about being on a corner lot and my past experience. He said over his shoulder that he didn’t care. I decided to shrug it off and go inside but my two very yappy dogs were making it difficult. They were still barking and clawing at the screen door. I was about to finally get inside when he shouted from his vehicle that I should call the person next time because that is just common courtesy. Now, I’ll admit at this point I was frustrated and hurt. I felt somewhat accosted and name-called at my own front door. Despite that, I still tried to communicate and explain that I wasn’t trying to cause any hurt or upset. I just felt disrespected by not being asked permission. He shut down open communication and I think decided last minute to scold me; to educate me on the error of my ways. At least, that’s how it came across to me. I replied that it’s common courtesy not to trespass and litter. He then told me to do something inappropriate to myself. And frankly, I replied with “Ditto.” I walked inside and shut my door with finality.
Now, after letting this sit for some time and discussing it with my confidantes and role models, I have come to some conclusions about common courtesy. What is it? Treating other people like people. The golden rule so to speak. How do you show it? Open, honest communication is a start. Trying to listen and understand certainly helps too. Who deserves it? Everyone.
I don’t feel like this gentleman at my door started with much common courtesy and he definitely didn’t end with it. I think I started out with common courtesy by being honest and trying to explain. I ended with sarcasm and tit-for-tat aggression. Even if I feel someone has acted like a jerk to me, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to be a jerk back. Sarcasm and attitude feel great in the moment but man it can weigh on the soul. Thus, even if I wasn’t heard out, I can still listen. If possible, I’ll call from now on and ask people to remove their signs. And even if someone calls me combative and throws an f-bomb at me, I can take the high road.