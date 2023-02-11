What is therapy? What is a therapist?
Therapy is not what you see on TV or in movies. You don’t lay on a couch and look at ink blots. Although I will say I actually do have a couch in my office (not all therapists do) and sometimes clients will prop their feet up.
Therapy isn’t a miracle cure. It takes time and consistent effort. When you’re talking with a therapist, it’s not the same as talking to a loved one. A therapist is an objective outsider offering a nonjudgmental presence. Loved ones may have an emotional investment in what you chose to do. A therapist’s primary focus is you and your well being. Therapy is also confidential, which means what you say in therapy stays in therapy. (Now, there are legal limitations to confidentiality, which your therapist is obligated to disclose to you. Usually, those limitations relate to self-harm, harming others, child/elder abuse and subpoenas/court orders from a judge.)
Therapy is a time-limited activity. Average sessions run about 50 minutes. The first session may take 60 to 90 minutes depending on how long it takes the therapist to get a full picture of what’s going on in your life. Therapists do not intend to keep clients in therapy forever. We don’t want clients to feel dependent on us because that’s not ethical or fair to clients. Therapists are a resource to be used while needed. When you accomplish your treatment goals, a therapist’s work is done.
Clients often ask how long they will be in therapy. Duration of therapy depends on your treatment goals and what issue(s) are being addressed. The more intense an issue, the more likely it is to take time to chisel away at it. Also, keep in mind that therapy involves active participation from the therapist and the client. If you don’t consistently participate, you may not reach your goals.
It’s important to keep in mind it can take some time to feel comfortable with a therapist. I often recommend trying a new therapist for about three sessions. If after that, you don’t feel it’s a fit, it’s OK to try a different therapist. Not every therapist and client are a good fit. It’s perfectly OK to ask for a specific gender, type of personality and/or style of therapy.
Therapists can suggest how often to come in for a session. Most of my clients see me every other week. It’s a good pace to start as it’s not too close together or too far apart. If a client is really struggling, it’s common for a therapist to offer more frequent sessions. When a client is getting ready to graduate from therapy it is common to stretch sessions out a bit further: every three or four weeks.
Therapists are professional helpers who typically have at least a master’s degree. Some have a doctorate degree. A therapist must be licensed by the state in which s/he works. Therapists also sometimes have a variety of certifications in techniques, theories, fields of practice etc. There are three different types of therapists: social workers, psychologists and counselors. Social workers tend to have a focus on identifying needs and connecting people to resources to address those needs. Psychologists have a strong focus on psychological testing: how to give, score and interpret tests that assess a variety of areas such as IQ or personality. Counselors pretty much focus on providing therapy. All three types of therapists can provide quality therapy services. It’s not uncommon for therapists to keep their licenses, certifications and degrees on their office wall. If not, you can ask to see them.
Going to see a therapist can be a bit intimidating or scary at first. Trusting a stranger with intimate parts of your life can feel awkward. After a couple of sessions, usually clients begin to feel more comfortable and start to enjoy the process. A lot of clients have told me over the years they look forward to our sessions or that they often feel better after our sessions. Therapy can be an incredible, life-changing experience. I might be biased but I think everyone can use a little therapy every now and again.