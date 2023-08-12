Eastern and Western medicine have some significant differences. While Western medicine tends to focus on treating symptoms or illness, Eastern medicine tends to focus on the whole person. Western medicine is a little more eager to use medication. Eastern medicine tends to be willing to explore a variety of options. One area of Eastern medicine that has become increasingly popular across the entire globe is energy medicine.
There are a variety of techniques that fall under energy medicine. In the United States, the three I’ve seen most predominantly are reiki, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), and acupuncture. Energy medicine operates from the idea the human body is powered by energy like a lamp is powered by electricity. Under energy medicine, blockages, reversals or other changes to the natural flow of energy in the body can cause pain, illness, emotional strife etc. By reopening or realigning paths, health can be improved or restored.
Depending on which type of energy medicine technique you’re looking at, you may hear mention of the seven chakras or the 14 meridians. The seven chakras are associated with yoga and I think are more commonly known to the everyday United States citizen. Each chakra is an energy circle on the body. You can google “chakra map” and pull up an image of the seven chakras, their locations, colors, areas of influence etc. The 14 meridians are lessor known in this country. They are considered 14 paths throughout the body that our natural energy flows through. Twelve paths are associated with and run through a major organ like the heart or liver. The other two are more overall well-being paths.
Reiki operates under the idea that one person can use his or her flow of energy to help realign or reopen another person’s flow of energy. To practice Reiki, a person must undergo at least three levels of training and be certified at each level before practicing at that level. The first level is learning how to work on your own body. The second level is learning to work on other people’s bodies. The third level is learning to teach people how to do all three levels. Some certification bodies may require more time per level or more levels in general.
Emotion-focused therapy (EFT), approaches healing from the belief emotions are strongly linked to identity, was created by Gary Craig. He found by tapping on certain acupressure points (the same points acupuncturists use), there are emotional benefits, the biggest benefit being that the emotional part of the brain (limbic system) calms down and, when calmer, allows for better insight. Craig also referred to his techniques as “the tapping technique.” That term has just kind of stuck and has been used by imitators for a while. There is a variety of apps out there that use Craig’s technique but call it something else. Certification is required to practice EFT with clients. There are three levels of EFT which mirror those of reiki. Certification for EFT is through the AAMET which is being renamed soon “EFT International.”
Acupuncture has been around for millennia. The earliest evidence of energy medicine is a stone tablet indicating acupressure points on part of the body. This tablet dates to 3200 BC. Acupuncture focuses on realigning energy by inserting very, very small needles into acupressure points and allowing them to sit for a period of time. Usually there will be an interview assessing what areas you want to work on and that’s how the acupuncturist knows which acupressure points to use. To become an acupuncturist requires at least two years of training in the United States and up to eight years of training in some Asian countries.
I am Level II certified EFT practitioner. I have undergone EFT, reiki and acupuncture on myself. I have done EFT with a large number of clients over the years. I like all three of these techniques, even acupuncture and I hate needles. What I think really matters the most is that while Western medicine can’t explain how or why these techniques work, western medicine has proven that they do work. There is so much research showing these techniques work that insurance companies are starting to pay for them. Medicaid has paid for EFT for years now. So, whether you want to look at these techniques through a Western medicine lens (of we don’t understand it but it helps) or an Eastern medicine lens (of it helps because it realigns energy), all three do help. I tell my clients, it’s worth a try. Worst case is you don’t like it and never do it again. Best case is sometimes radically significant emotional healing.