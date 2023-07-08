CBT is a common acronym people come across when looking up therapy or talking about therapy. CBT stands for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. It is an evidence-based theory that has been around for decades. The term evidence-based means lots of research has been done showing that CBT helps people.
CBT is a theory that includes a variety of techniques that focus on what we think, what we do and what we feel. What research has proven is that what we think determines what we feel and that in turn shapes what we do. The brain doesn’t know what to feel until it interprets a situation or event. Although emotions can hit us hard and quick, before we feel, we have already interpreted.
An example I often use with my clients is to ask them to imagine my boss coming up to me, pointing a finger at me and saying in a sharp tone, “We need to talk.” I ask my clients how I might feel if that happened. Most answer this question by saying they would feel worried. When asked what I would be worried about they usually answer that I might be in trouble. The thought “Uh oh, I’m in trouble” triggers feeling worried. Without that thought, that interpretation, the brain wouldn’t know to feel worried. So, what this means is that what we think determines what we feel. Thus, we have indirect control of our emotions through our thoughts. If I don’t like how I feel, I can work to figure out what I thought to feel that way and what I could think instead that might feel better. Using my example, there are several other options I could think. If I think, “my boss may have a problem and needs my help,” I may feel concern for her. Or if I think “A confrontation might happen here and I’ll be OK no matter what,” I may feel a little nervous, but also prepared.
One of the biggest tools in the CBT toolbelt is called a thought record. The goal of a thought record is to help us identify three things: what we feel, what situation those feelings are tied to and what we thought that caused the emotions we are feeling. Now, there are tons of thought record styles out there. Many are complicated, technical and drawn out. I don’t like those at all. I use a technique taught to me by my old supervisor Cam Moore, one of the greatest therapists and supervisors I’ve ever seen. She broke a thought record down into a simple sentence: “I feel… about… because…”
Here’s an example of how to use this sentence: “I feel sad and hurt about my boyfriend not calling while he is running late because I’m not important to him.” The feelings are sadness and hurt. The situation is a boyfriend running late and not calling about it. The thought that caused the emotions of sadness and hurt is: I’m not important to him.” If I think “maybe his phone is dead” or “maybe he can’t call or text right now because he’s driving or out of service area” then I may not feel sad or hurt. By telling myself I may be important to him and there may be a legitimate reason he is unable to reach me, I may not like being out of the loop but I may not feel so sad or hurt.
Changing our mind is one of the most amazing gifts we have. If you don’t like how you feel, take a look at what you’re thinking. It might change your whole world view.