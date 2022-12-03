As a therapist, I often get asked by people if something they are experiencing or doing is “normal.” I’m not a big fan of the word “normal” because once we label something normal, we have also created the abnormal. And, “abnormal” is a powerful label that can cause a lot of hurt.
Instead, I focus on what’s common versus uncommon. A portion of my job is to “normalize” human experience. In other words, one of the ways I help people is to explain they are human and what they are going through is more common than they think. I don’t think I’ve ever had a client who hasn’t needed me to normalize something for them.
One of the most difficult topics I handle with clients is death. Losing a loved one can be one of the most painful experiences a human can go through. I’ve lost a handful of loved ones myself over the years. I’m all too familiar with that pain. Clients of mine have experienced grief in a variety of ways. One experience that comes up after a loss is seeing or hearing the deceased loved one. Surprisingly enough, this is a very real and very common experience, and it doesn’t necessarily mean the person is hallucinating or losing touch with reality.
Every couple years, I have to turn in so many hours of continuing education to maintain my license. It keeps me up to date and makes sure I’m using the best tactics based on research. One online class I took was about this phenomenon. While, we’re still figuring out the science behind it, what we do know is that after loss, we may see or hear our deceased loved one. It can be in our direct line of sight or out of the corner of our eye. It can look exactly like our loved one or just a loose representation of a generic person. Most clients who’ve experienced this tell me they think they’ve heard their deceased loved one call their name. Sometimes, they think they hear the loved one’s voice in another room. When clients discuss this, they are often worried that their grief has caused some kind of break from reality. And usually, that isn’t the case. (If you’re worried about a similar experience, ask a therapist.)
While researchers continue to explore the brain and look for a scientific explanation, I turn to my faith. I choose to believe it is the loved one there to offer support and love. To show us they made it to the other side of life, whatever that may be, and they are OK. Whether you choose faith, science or a little bit of both, is up to you. Big picture: If you’re having an issue, odds are someone else has had it or something similar. And whether we call that shared experience normal or common, my clients find relief in knowing that they are not the only one.