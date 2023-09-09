Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is one of the most common and effective forms of therapy out there. Aaron Beck developed CBT back in the 1960s. The ideas behind CBT are actually pretty simple to grasp when put in laymen’s terms. What we think and how we interpret the world around us determine what we feel. We cannot emote until we have thought and/or interpreted first. Otherwise, we would have no idea what to feel.
So, a lot of CBT centers around identifying our thoughts because changing our thoughts can change our emotions. But we can’t change our thoughts until we identify them first. To aid in doing this a worksheet called a Thought Record is often used. Now, I love so much of Beck’s work, but his version of a Thought Record is not my cup of tea. Instead, I use a formulaic sentence that I learned from my licensure supervisor Cam Moore MA, LPC, ALPS. I adore Cam. I loved being supervised by her. She was so knowledgeable and approachable at the same time. When it came to using CBT with clients, she created the perfect cheat sheet. It is a simple sentence where all you have to do is fill in the blanks.
“I feel….” (name the emotion(s)) “about…” (name the situation) “because…” (name the thought(s)).
Here are a few examples so you can see how they work: I feel mad about my spouse being late because she didn’t call to tell me and she should have known to do that. I feel so embarrassed I let out a stinky burp in class because everyone thinks I’m gross now and no one will like me ever again. I feel hurt, rejected about my crush saying no when I asked him out because I really put myself out there and now I’m going to die alone. I’m sad and mad my loved one died because I’m all alone now.
Each emotion listed above directly comes from what was being thought. Once that thought came to mind, corresponding emotions followed. Now, the really cool part (at least to me and I completely own being a total nerd) is that once we know what we were thinking that got us emoting a certain way, we can feel differently by thinking differently. When we think differently to feel differently, the therapeutic term for this is “reframe.”
It is very easy to think your way through this sentence, but I usually recommend writing it down by hand. When we write things down, we process them differently than when we just think about them. We can observe and analyze better on paper. I keep a whiteboard in my office to help clients do this. At the top of my whiteboard, I always keep written: “I feel….” “about…” “because…” As soon as seeing a thought written down on my whiteboard, I’ve had clients immediately be able to think differently or reframe.
Here are potential reframes from the examples I used above: My spouse can’t read my mind. If I want my spouse to call when she’s running late, it’s up to me to ask. And if she forgets to call, that’s human nature and I can call to check on her. Not everyone will think I’m gross. And some people will still like me anyway. Rejection is a part of life. Some people are worth the risk of rejection. This crush said no but someday a different crush will say yes. I feel all alone but I still have people in my life that love me and that I love.
Thoughts, they are powerful. They cause our emotions. If we don’t like our emotions, we may be able to change our thoughts and feel differently. I encourage everyone to take ownership over their thoughts and feelings. It can be very empowering. We may be just a reframe away from feeling better.