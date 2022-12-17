As I’m blowing my nose for about the 72nd time in the last 30 seconds, I realize the right nostril is now fully usable, and the left nostril is now completely clogged. I have been cocooned into a tight little ball on my couch for an uncertain amount of time, covered in used tissues, needy pets and empty cough drop wrappers. The best I can figure it’s been somewhere between a few hours and five days that I’ve been in this position. Obviously, I’ve begrudgingly moved on occasion for biological necessities like coughing up the other lung, sipping water and praying for divine intervention. In between bouts of chills and body aches, it dawns on me that not only do I physically feel like death slightly warmed over, I am mentally sliding into a black hole of doom and gloom.
The mind and body are connected quite intimately and an issue with one usually affects the other. For me, a nice little strain of the flu is wreaking havoc on my body and causing significant depressive symptoms for my mind. I’ve been sad, listless, frustrated and downright cranky. According to the news, some area schools are closed due to increased infection rates. Flu, COVID, RSV and other fun little germs are making the rounds all over. Many of us in the area are stuck at home sick. Of all the times in life to not feel alone, this is not one that I relish.
Alas, it is what it is. There is not much I can do for my physical health right now but follow my doctor’s advice to rest, hydrate, quarantine and ride it out. Mentally though, there are steps that do help keep the flu blues away.
When sick, now is not the time to binge that intense drama on your watchlist. Instead, I suggest comedies of whatever variety floats your boat. Dramas will only turn up your emotional intensity which doesn’t need any assistance when sick. Laughter, though, not only can help us feel a little happier and more relaxed but some studies show it can aid in the healing process.
A better frame of mind means we aren’t fighting a two-front war. When we are physically sick and mentally down, we have two battle fields. By easing one issue, we thus have more resources to address the other. For me, there isn’t much but time to aid my body’s recovery from the flu. So, I have been focusing on my mental well being. With streaming programs, it’s easy to access all those shows we watched as kids when home sick. For me, “The Price is Right” with Bob Barker, “Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers,” “Duck Tales” and “Quantum Leap” do the trick.
When sick, it is perfectly OK to enjoy some comfort food. Campbell’s chicken noodle soup and a grilled cheese just like mom used to make will soothe the soul and bring up feelings of love and tenderness.
A shower and changing clothes help a lot, too. Even if you’re still sick, washing away the body funk followed up with fresh PJs, and a clean blanket really does help with a sense of normalcy and provides comfort.
If you’re lonely in your quarantine, technology has a solution. Video chatting, texting, calling and watching movies online together, are all available at the touch of a smart phone.
The number one thing that always helps me whenever I feel awful is to remember that we, humans, are incredibly capable creatures, built for survival. We can and have tolerated unimaginable things throughout our existence. Wars, pandemics, natural disasters, Scrappy Doo, ‘80s helmet hair and boy bands to name a few. We’re still here. The worst of the flu tends to last one week. If I set my mind to it, I can do just about anything. I cannot control a lot in life but I do control me. I get to decide how to feel, think, and act. So, I can and I will get through this flu and the flu blues because I said so. And so can you.