I do not have children of my own. I have a nephew and a niece: 16 and 7 respectively. I moved out of the area to attend grad school and I really didn’t have intentions of moving back until my baby nephew wrapped his little hand around my thumb. After that, I knew I was going to end up back here because I simply loved him too much not to be there to watch him grow up.
I moved back into the area when my nephew was about 2. I often babysat him in the afternoons until my sister got off work. We developed a very tight relationship. Even when my schedule changed and I didn’t babysit him very day, we stayed very tight. I would come over in the evenings and help put him to bed. We’d snuggle and I’d tell him stories. He’d talk about his day and what he was learning in school. I would often tell him he was my favorite person in the whole wide world. He would smile so big when I would say that. And of course, it was completely true. I couldn’t imagine loving anyone more than I did him.
Because of health issues, my sister did not expect to get pregnant again. It was a complete and utter surprise to everyone when she found out she was. My nephew was 9 at the time. I was excited, of course, but I also had two big concerns. First, my nephew was done with teething, terrible twos, potty training, etc. A new baby meant starting all that over from scratch. Secondly, my heart was so completely filled with love for him I had no idea how I was going to give this new baby the love she would need and deserve. I was very frustrated with myself. I hated having these mixed emotions.
Extraordinarily large babies run in my family, and my sister delivered both of her children via c-section. Everyone was there waiting to see the new baby. There was such a rush of people in and out I hardly had a moment alone with either my sister or the baby. My sister asked me to stay the first night in the hospital with them. After everyone left, it was just me, my sister and the new baby. My sister is very sensitive to medication. One Tylenol sends her into dreamland for hours never mind the medications needed to have and recover from a c-section. So, really it was just me and the baby. I don’t think I slept one second that night. I couldn’t take my eyes off her. Every sound and every movement, I checked her. I counted the minutes so she could eat on time. After burping her sometime in the early morning post feeding, I held her in my arms trying to rock her back to sleep. I ran my fingers over her little squishy cheeks and she took her little hand and wrapped it around my thumb. And in that moment, I felt very much so like the Grinch when he realized the true meaning of Christmas. My heart grew bigger than I knew it ever could. I realized if needed I would happily die trying to slay a dragon for my niece or nephew. Loving my nephew didn’t keep me from loving her. Loving her didn’t take away from my love for him.
The heart is such an incredible thing. There is always room for more love. Now, I have two favorite people in the world. While, starting over with another baby had it rough patches, I wouldn’t trade that time for anything in the world. And I don’t care if this column is cheesy or cliché. It’s true. The greatest thing that humanity possesses is the capacity to love. The only barrier to that love is us.