The Acute Stress Response (ASR), commonly called “fight or flight,” is our built-in survival mechanism. When our brain perceives danger, it activates the ASR. The brain tells the body to secrete certain hormones such as cortisol (our stress and wake-up hormone) and adrenaline (our go-go-go hormone). These hormones produce physical changes that prepare to do one or more of five tasks.
The physical changes begin with elevated heart rate which then triggers higher blood pressure and higher body temperature. We may sweat, feel clammy, and/or be flushed. Our breathing moves from our abdomen to our chest and we breathe quicker, more shallowly. Our chest muscles eventually get tired and begin to hurt, ache and/or squeeze. This is why stress gets confused for a heart attack sometimes. (If in doubt of why your chest hurts, seek medical attention ASAP!) We breath in plenty of oxygen but we exhale a lot of carbon dioxide. If you’ve ever blown up a balloon or innertube and felt weird afterward (dizzy, lightheaded, wobbly), it’s because you exhaled a lot of carbon dioxide quickly. Our body diverts blood away from our digestive tract to our muscles. This can cause a knot or butterfly sensation in the stomach.
The five survival tasks are: flock, flight, fight, fright and freeze. Flock is reaching out to safe people like a child running to its mom with a skinned knee. Flight is about physically leaving the situation that feels dangerous and if we can’t physically leave, we mentally check out. Fight is verbal or physical aggressive. Fright is to submit or appease. Freeze is to shut down and prepare for the worst.
Why does this information matter? The ASR is the heart of anxiety, depression, personality disorders, compulsions, substance abuse and other mental health problems. The ASR can get stuck turned on or we can develop a pattern of it overreacting. We try to cope and do the best we can but often we all develop some not-so-great coping skills and patterns.
With flock, we tend to go one of three directions: being codependent, making bad emotional investments or having intimacy issues. So, we may be needy, clingy and unable to make our own decisions. Or we may flock to not-so-great options: abusive partners, a bad crowd at school, a gang in the inner city. We also can become hypersexual and substitute sex for genuine intimacy. Or we can become serial monogamists (people that refuse to ever be single).
Flight can be done mentally or physically. We may: run away, hide, isolate, abuse substances like alcohol or drugs, stress eat, stress shop, stress work, become more avoidant, develop phobias, daydream a lot, zone out, go on autopilot, lie, refuse to interact with or become close to others, develop social anxiety, disassociate, and/or become hyper-independent.
Fight patterns may seem obvious such as: physical violence, verbal/emotional abuse, cruelty, destruction of property, aggression. Fight responses also include less obvious patterns such as: manipulation, trying to control others, vengefulness, moodiness/irritability, competitiveness and being judgy.
Fright can turn into people pleasing, not knowing yourself, refusal to say no, refusal to set boundaries, being very understanding/empathic, anticipating needs of others, protecting/enabling those that hurt you, fear of confrontation/pain/drama.
Freeze is the heart of the depression in my opinion. We do less and socialize less which kills our mood and then keep doing even less and socializing even less. We can spiral out into a strong bout of depression from this cycle. Freeze can look like: isolating yourself, staying in bed, sleeping excessively, decreased hygiene and care for self and refusal to leave home.
I review the ASR with every client I work with. I thinks it’s important we understand what our body/brain and to learn our unhealthy patterns so we can work to break them. It’s also wise to know the common stress responses of our loved ones. For example, I stress clean as a flight reaction. If a family member comes home and the house reeks of bleach, that person knows real fast that I’m stressed and trying to cope. Usually, family members give me space until I’m done cleaning. And then we have talk right after we open every window to vent the bleach.