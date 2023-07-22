We, humans, like answers. Not questions. Especially when it comes to violence because it scares us. When we hear about violence and feel scared, we want all data possible to wrap our brains around it and find some way to still feel safe in the world. Two paths we, humans, have currently taken are victim blaming and minimization.
What did the recipient of violence do? How did that affect, contribute to and/or cause the violence? While I understand that we all want to feel safe, frankly I’m sick to death of the responsibility of violence getting misplaced from perpetrators to victims. The perpetrators of violence are solely and utterly responsible for their own actions. Period. And it’s time, we put the focus on them.
Sexual assault against women tends to be the main point of conversation in transitioning from victim blaming to holding perpetrators responsible. This is an important topic and it does need focus. It’s not the only area to pay attention to and it’s not my focus here. Today, I’m focusing on a different type of violence: the less intense acts that may not result in significant physical harm. Despite a lack of significant physical harm, it is still violence and it still can cause significant emotional damage
I have seen many clients who have experienced exactly the kind of violence I described above: a smack, hard grab, slap, single punch, shove, kick, push to the ground. These acts may result in red marks, bruises, scratches, a black eye. When clients are telling me about their experience with violence, it’s not uncommon for them to mention other people’s reactions. Usually someone will ask the question: “What did you do?” By which they often mean, what did you do to cause the violence? This is victim blaming.
One of the most important things I can help any client learn is this: only I control me and only you control you. I choose my thoughts which determine what I feel which then influence what I say and do. The same is true for everyone. No one can make me think, feel, say or do something I don’t ultimately go along with somehow. When a person says “you made me” what s/he are doing is sloughing off responsibility. I have to live with my actions, whatever they may be because they are mine and only mine. This is true of people who chose violence. Their actions are their own. I think the better question for anyone to ask is why did the perpetrator feel it was ok to behave this way? An even better question is: what as a society can we do to help people understand that acting out violently isn’t OK?
The other issue is minimization. My clients have been told and/or tell themselves things such as “others have been through worse” or “it was just a slap.” When someone suffers violence, it is important to avoid maximization or minimization. We don’t want to make a mountain out of mole hill but it’s important we don’t go the other direction either and try to turn a mountain into a molehill. It is usually best to look at things exactly as they are without getting sidetracked on what might have been or trying to blow it up or sweep it under the rug. Violence is violence. Period. And it’s not okay. Personal experiences of pain whether emotional or physical are not a competition. My pain will always be more to me because it’s mine to carry. Your pain will always be more to you because it’s yours to carry. Comparing one person’s pain to anyone else’s is just pointless.
I suggest we focus on holding perpetrators accountable for acts of violence. I suggest we don’t overlook acts of violence no matter how minor they may seem. Victim blaming and minimization are utterly invalidating and solve nothing. I think it’s time we finally just stop both practices.