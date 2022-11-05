Online dating has a number of perks that make it very popular in the modern dating world. It provides access to endless potential partners. It’s convenient. It’s quick. You can use an app on your phone any time of day or night. You can talk to multiple people at once. However, online dating has some downsides, too, like hidden predators, scam artists and catfishing. Between my own and my clients’ experiences, here’s what I recommend to be safe. Be aware of and cautious with how much personal information you give out. Your full name, phone number, birth date, email address, work location and home address can all be used to track, stalk, scam and/or impersonate you. It’s OK to only offer your first name, a nickname or a username. As a person proves trustworthiness, you can always share more information. But if you overshare to start, that information is out there and there is no getting it back.
In your profile photos, it’s a good idea to crop them down to show only you. Pictures of loved ones and landmarks can be used to track you. Also, be careful about pictures of your children. Sadly, child predators exist and they go where the children are. That cute photo of your kid may be an inadvertent lure.
It’s a good idea to express exactly what kind of connection it is you want. If you are interested in a long-term relationship, say so. If you want one night of fun, say so. If you are not on the same page about this with someone, move on.
Many enjoy nude photos. Others do not. To each their own. If you are interested in sending nude photos, ALWAYS ask and get permission first. Exposing yourself in public is a crime. It feels exactly the same to an unwitting recipient online. If you want to receive nudes, it is best to ask for them as opposed to demanding them. If that is all you’re interested in, it is only fair to be honest about that. Also, keep in mind whatever you post online, you no longer have control of. If you’re interested in sending nudes but want some semblance of privacy, leave your face or identifiable body marks out of the pictures. If in doubt, don’t send any.
It’s safer to keep messaging inside the dating app or use a messaging app that isn’t associated with your phone number and identity. If someone keeps pushing you to exchange numbers and you don’t want to, it’s a serious red flag. Run.
It’s not a bad idea to do a boundary check. A boundary check is where you test to see how the other person handles boundaries. Boundaries are healthy and good. They let others know your preferences and where you draw the line. To do a boundary check, say no to something simple and see how the person reacts. Any attempts to pressure you to change your mind or any tantrum about saying no are serious red flags. Run.
If you decide to meet in person, it is best to meet someplace public and to drive separately. Always let someone know where you will be, how long you plan to be there and if you plan to change locations. Many clients have a friend call about 15 minutes into the first date to check on things and offer an escape as needed. For the first meeting, I recommend something simple like getting a cup of coffee. Within five or 10 minutes, you will know if you’re interested. It’s easier to cut short a cup of coffee if you’re not interested. Dinner and a movie is a huge time investment and you may not want to complete either task if the chemistry isn’t there.
It’s OK to do a background and/or criminal check. There are apps, websites or private investigators who will do a check on someone you’ve met online. These options may cost money and some services are better than others. Private investigators have access to databases everyday people don’t. They may be able to offer more detailed and up to date information but they will cost more money. They may be able to do a check with very little information like just a photo or a first name.
If at any time, something feels off or wrong about the person online or in person, go with your gut. Run.
If you’re done with your dating app, deactivate or delete the account under the app settings. Uninstalling the app won’t delete your profile. Without deactivating or deleting your profile, people may still think you’re available and actively seeking. If you find someone and begin a monogamous relationship and they find out you still have a dating app account, it can be quite a fight. A fight that can be easily avoided with a couple clicks.