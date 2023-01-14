I don’t do New Year’s Resolutions. I find New Year’s Resolutions come in two varieties. The first variety, I call New Year, New You. New Year, New You is usually about numerous, unrealistic goals often influenced by societal pressure that everyone has been conned into at least one but ultimately leads to disappointment. New Year, New You usually includes weight loss, new eating habits, big exercise goals, career success, a hot new significant other etc. The plan is to flip our world on its head and in doing so, finally find happiness. New Year, New You is completely unrealistic and, in my opinion, will only serve to cause disappointment and frustration.
The second variety of resolutions, I call “New Year, Slightly Newer You.” This version is less intense and focuses on smaller, more reasonable goals. I’ve seen a trend where therapists give handouts on how to pick a specific, obtainable goal using small, reasonable steps to get there. So, instead of trying to lose 50 pounds, try for five pounds, because at least a little progress is something to be happy about.
Generally, I do advocate setting specific goals and using small, reasonable steps to get there. That’s all well and good. But I do have three beefs with both varieties of resolutions. First, both varieties seem to emphasize a change in self somehow versus a change in a behavior. That’s not OK. Second, resolution makers focus on finally being happy. I think happiness may need a new definition because the one getting used by resolution makers is slowing sucking the life out of them. Third, resolutions are predicated on waiting for a set point in the future. Do whatever today but on this set date, we’re all in!
Let’s address these beefs. One, I think it’s important to separate who we are from what we do. What we do may or may not reflect who we are as a person. I am not a violent person by any means. I’m the type of person who says “Thank You” to Alexa or Siri when they do something for me. I’m Southern. I thank everything. That being said, if you’re going slow in the fast lane on the interstate and I’m stuck behind you, you do not want to hear the language I am using. It is not pretty. That’s not who I am, though. It’s just something I do sometimes. So, take the entire concept of “new you” completely off the table. You are good enough just as you are and that is more important to incorporate in your life than a new diet fade. If you want to change a behavior because you think a different one will be better, healthier, safer, then go for it. But remember you are still human being worthy of respect, love and dignity just as you are. Nothing can take your humanity away except you.
Two, happiness is not just an emotion. Happiness is also a state of mind and a way of being. In a way, it’s a choice. What we think, how we interpret the world tells our brains what to feel. We cannot emote until our brains interpret first. If you’re not feeling happiness at all or as much as you’d like, start looking at how you interpret and what you think. You will find some patterns that you can change. And we can always change our minds. By practicing patterns of thought that are more likely to lead to happiness, we can feel happier which helps us find more to be happy about. It becomes an upward spiral.
Lastly, we’ve all done it. We’ve all decided to make a change but we set a start date for later. In the meantime, we continue doing the same thing. Start now. Once you have an obtainable goal, pick a small starting point and just do it. Once you start, it can help you realize it’s not so bad and that you can do this. Dragging it out reinforces our fear that change will be awful or unfun. It doesn’t have to be. It’s a new year. If you want to do new things go for it. Just make sure you go about it in a way that empowers you and doesn’t leave you desperately licking crumbs out of the bottom of chip bag. Not that I’ve ever crashed and burned on a New Year’s diet and done that.