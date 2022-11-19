When I was a freshmen in college, I was having a hard time adjusting. It felt like one bad day after another. My roommate decided we should go on a random road trip to nowhere and jam to the Cranberries while we did it to clear our heads and relax. We must have played the song “Dreams” about a hundred times.
A couple of years ago, I was having a really tough day. Some intense emotional sessions with clients. Family stress. Angry stomach. The works. As I drove home from work, tired cranky and hungry, I had a craving for Waffle House. There was one on the way home but the last two times I had eaten there I had terrible experiences. I decided to stop anyway. I sat at the counter and ordered my usual. I had no expectations of anything going well. Just as my order came up, someone started the jukebox and “Dreams” by the Cranberries started playing. I looked at my plate with the correct order. It was hot and tasted perfect. I had this strong way of gratitude. It was like the universe was telling me everything was going to be OK. I finished every bite and went home with a full belly and more hopeful heart.
Gratitude is something celebrated in the month of November on Thanksgiving Day, but I don’t know that we realize how important gratitude is. Our brains are very survival oriented and quick to see anything wrong, bad or scary to help us address it and stay safe. I call it the negativity bias. We are built to a certain extent to see what’s wrong or could be wrong to survive. We tend to see anything negative more often and easier than we see what’s right, beautiful or good in life. But that way of looking at the world can be depressing and nerve-wracking. That is why gratitude is so very important. Noticing even the smallest, simplest things that offer goodness, hope and beauty help us see the world in a more balanced way and that helps us be happier and healthier.
For me, whenever “Dreams” comes on the radio or I see a weed growing out of a concrete parking lot or a double rainbow pops up, I make myself take a minute to celebrate and appreciate it. One day in one month just isn’t enough. Gratitude deserves to be a daily, year-round activity because we need it to not only survive life but learn to thrive in it, too.