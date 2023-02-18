I’m reaching a milestone birthday. And as I do so, I’ve been thinking about life and how stinking short it is. Even if we live a nice long 80 or more years, it goes by so fast. The three years of the pandemic have been some of the fastest of my life. I look at the date and see the upcoming month while wondering where the last one went. Because life is short and goes quickly, I decided I want to take full advantage of my time here on Earth. I want to start doing the things I’ve always wanted to but just haven’t done. Long story short, I got a tattoo.
I’ve thought about getting a tattoo most of my adult life. I always talked myself out of it, though. I’d tell myself I’m too indecisive to get one. Or I’d remind myself how I feel about needles and convince myself I couldn’t tolerate the process. Or I’d tell myself, I’m not a tattoo person because I’m not a goth girl, hipster, prisoner or sailor. In other words, I’d be judgy of myself and people who have tattoos, which isn’t fair to me or them.
There’s a song that my music app recommended to me a few months ago. It’s a female empowerment song and I just love it! I’m not going to say what one because it’s private — and a little embarrassing. I had my sister listen and she loved it, too. My sister also has thought about getting a tattoo all her adult life but put it off saying “someday.” After hearing the song’s encouraging words, we looked at each other and we decided right then that we were going to get a tattoo. My sister has a connection at Midnight Society and they have a great reputation. So, that’s who we reached out to.
The preparation process was very easy for my sister. She sent a picture of what she liked to the artist and that was it. She was done. When we got there for our back-to-back appointments, she looked at the mockup, loved it and was ready to get inked. I took a different approach. I researched and researched what I might want. I made my own mockups playing with different symbols and themes trying to figure out what I wanted my tattoo to mean. When I arrived at the studio, I tweaked the artist’s mockup several times. I kept promising it was the last change. It wasn’t. I felt picky and demanding but the staff were amazing. They all worked with me and did everything to make certain I got exactly what I wanted. Twenty minutes later, I was ready to get inked, too.
My sister went first. I was eagerly awaiting her opinion on how it felt. Although I was determined to get a tattoo even if it hurt, I wanted an idea on what to expect. She felt no pain at all. The artist completed hers in about an hour. Then, it was my turn. I trust my sister as completely as any younger sibling can trust an older one. I knew she wouldn’t lie about the pain level. I also knew she had had two pregnancies and two C-sections and her pain tolerance was for sure higher than mine. I was surprised when the artist began. It was not painful. There was one small area of the tattoo where I felt the needle a bit more but I remained completely relaxed the whole time. My sister said she could have fallen asleep. I can’t sleep outside a bed anymore since I’m not 20 or a mom. But I could have rocked out a meditation and been zen the whole time. We’re both really happy. It’s a great memory.
At the end of the day, research shows when we’re older, we regret what we haven’t done in life, not what we have done. So, I’m not saying to go out and get tattooed. But I am saying that if there is something you have wanted for a while but talked yourself out of or put off, reassess your decision-making process. If you really want it, can afford it, and can find a legal way to make it happen, then maybe consider moving it up. Maybe consider now.