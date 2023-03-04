Forgiveness is something we therapists often discuss as part of the healing process, especially after a traumatic, difficult or violent experience.
Some clients are initially very averse to the idea of forgiveness when it is brought up. The biggest reason for this is thinking and feeling the perpetrator does not deserve to be forgiven or let off the hook for what has been done. Honestly, after hearing what some clients have been through, I don’t blame them. I’ve worked with survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault/abuse and physical assault/abuse. Some of these clients have been adolescents as I work with clients 12 and older. There are things no one, let alone any child, deserves to ever experience. And sadly, these painful events have often been committed by trusted loved ones. So yeah, I get it. I fully understand why forgiveness is the last thing on many clients’ minds.
Sidenote: I strive to always use the word survivor instead of victim. Victim is a word that implies helplessness. Victim implies the event(s) is still ongoing, and it is not. Survivor implies strength and capability. Survivor imparts the fact that the event(s) is over. Try out the sentence “Someone is a victim” versus the sentence “Someone is a survivor.” They feel different.
Despite clients’ initial objections, forgiveness is still a part of the healing process and an often crucial part at that. To fully achieve their goals in therapy, many clients need to practice forgiveness. To address the concerns behind forgiveness, I’ve reimagined it and how I define it to clients. I strip away any religious or preconceived notions because those make things messy.
In therapy, a very specific type of forgiveness is what we use and is proven to help. I start by describing to clients what forgiveness is not. Forgiveness is not about the perpetrator. Forgiveness does not mean what the perpetrator did is now or ever will be “OK” by any means. Forgiveness does not mean the perpetrator should not be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, if that is what the survivor wants. Forgiveness is not an emotion. Forgiveness is not an event. It doesn’t happen in one moment where survivors miraculously feel lighter and better.
So, what then is therapeutic forgiveness? Forgiveness is about the survivor. Forgiveness is a decision and a process. Forgiveness is about survivors deciding that they don’t deserve to carry the past and the emotions tied to it anymore. Survivors deserve relief and freedom. So, forgiveness is more about letting go of and learning from the past and practicing steps daily to aid that process until survivors can finally move forward stronger and wiser than before. Forgiveness is survivors taking back their power from the perpetrator and reclaiming it as their own again. Forgiveness is releasing emotional ties to the perpetrator. Forgiveness is letting go of anger because anger (no matter how well deserved) doesn’t hurt the perpetrator. The perpetrator doesn’t care. If perpetrators truly cared, then they wouldn’t have done what they did
Anger hurts the survivor. Anger steals time, energy and resources that could be used pursuing healing and happiness. Forgiveness is realizing that survivors don’t need anger to be or feel safe. A wall of anger will keep people at bay. All people. Even the ones that are good emotional investments. Wisdom, though, doesn’t cost a thing and can keep a survivor just as safe.
My last words on this topic today: We are all survivors of something. If ever in doubt that you are a survivor, keep this in mind: it is easy to know that you’re a survivor because you’re still here. You wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t survived. When you’re ready and you will be ready one day, you can make the decision that you are worth it and practice forgiveness.