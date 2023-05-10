One of the ways I think our society fails children is by not prioritizing the protection of them against emotional abuse. I have seen this issue both personally and professionally.
As a professional, I have had clients who are actively suffering significant, painful emotional abuse at home and there is nothing being done by child protective services, local police and/or policy makers to even begin addressing the issue. Inevitably, my job becomes helping my minor clients survive until they are 18 and can leave the situation.
Personally, I just watched a loved one go through a divorce, and I was dismayed and frankly disgusted that the extensive amount of particularly cruel emotional abuse by this loved one’s ex toward the child was not even remotely considered in custody by the judge. Without even hearing from my loved one, the child or even a mental health specialist, the judge blindly said the custody would be 50/50. First, I feel this is judicial misconduct simply because the judge did not even attempt an informed or impartial decision. Second, it hit home yet again how little emotional abuse is addressed or cared about.
Emotional abuse is similar to physical and sexual abuse in that it is intentional harm caused by one person towards another. There are two big differences between emotional abuse versus sexual or physical abuse. First, physical and sexual abuse cause visible physical harm. Second, physical and sexual abuse are typically seen as a huge deal and addressed quickly by child protection services, family judges, local/state police and even federal law. Whenever I have had to report either potential sexual or physical abuse to protection and/or law officials, action is taken almost immediately. Officials investigate. The children are interviewed. Steps are taken to protect the kids based on the information uncovered by officials. I’ve had a minor client removed from a physically abusive home the same day I made the report. Within a few hours!
Emotional abuse does not cause visible physical harm. I think people assume emotional abuse is just being mean or name-calling and the recipients need to toughen their skin and suck it up.
Emotional abuse can include being mean and name calling. It encompasses a wide range of tactics such as: mind control, mind games, diversion tactics, blatant manipulation, degradation, gaslighting, blaming, shaming, guilt trips, and/or brain washing. Emotional abuse causes significant emotional and mental harm affecting the mental health, self-esteem, emotional well-being and, at times, the functionality of the sufferer. Clients of mine and others who have suffered emotional abuse have struggled with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal ideation, suicidal attempts, acting out, homicidal ideation, homicidal attempts, self-harm such as cutting, and/or substance use disorders. With such a wide range of emotional abuse which can cause such a wide range of significant damage, I just don’t understand why we keep failing our children. Children are the most vulnerable of us, the most susceptible. They are easy prey for emotional abusers and frankly we are letting them get away with it. I encourage everyone to stand up and advocate for the safety of our children in all ways: physically, sexually and emotionally. Emotions matter. Our children matter.
JESSICA HEWITT, a national certified counselor and licensed professional counselor in West Virginia with 12 years of clinical experience, has a masters of education in counseling and human development. This column is not intended to diagnose or treat any issue. It is intended only for enjoyment.