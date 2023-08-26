Do clients really fall in love with their therapists?
It sounds like a simple question and in a way it has a simple answer. Technically, no. But like much in life there’s more to it than there seems. Romantic love is built from mutual, healthy intimacy and vulnerability. Romantic love involves both parties knowing each other deeply, feeling and being safe with each other and the practice of sharing things with each other openly. Therapy is a one-way street. By that I mean, therapy is about the client. Not the therapist. While sometimes clients do get to know some details about their therapist and his/her life, clients are not supposed to have completely open access to the life of the therapist. If it’s a mutual give and take, then it’s not a professional or therapeutic relationship. It becomes a personal one. Therapy works because therapists are objective outsiders. Because therapy is designed to be a one-way street, genuine romantic love of one’s therapist is not technically possible. If we don’t truly know someone, we cannot actually love them romantically. Why do we hear about people allegedly falling in love with their therapists? There are two answers here: transference and unethical behavior.
The first answer addresses a process called transference. All therapists learn about transference in school. This is when a client transfers or projects affection onto his/her therapist. Why would a client do this? Part of the job as a therapist is to provide a safe, nonjudgmental environment and unconditional positive regard for clients. By doing so, clients feel safe to be vulnerable and open. That allows therapists to get to know clients, really see what that client needs and build a rapport that allows the work of therapy to happen. (If a client does not have rapport and trust for their therapist, therapy isn’t going to work.) The therapeutic bond feels good. It feels safe. And it’s easy to think that’s romantic love when it’s actually not. I have worked as a therapist for 12 years and in that time, I’ve dealt with transference maybe once. It’s more common with clients who have intimacy problems and/or sexual addiction. With most clients, if therapists think there is some transference it can often be handled with a good conversation explaining everything I just said.
The second answer is a sticky wicket. Therapists are humans and humans make mistakes. These mistakes may be accidental or on purpose. It is possible to be attracted to a client and accidentally overshare creating a personal relationship where there should only be a professional one. I have never seen this happen in the real world. I’ve only ever heard about it in school. In school, we are taught to try to be insightful and acknowledge if we have nonprofessional feelings about or physical attraction to a client and to address it ASAP. (Therapists can address this via consultation, doing some therapy themselves, speaking with a supervisor or colleague. Worst case scenario is we refer the client out to another therapist to prevent any harm to the client.)
Every profession has bad apples. And it is possible that despite grad school, one-on-one supervision licensure exams, and other checks and balances, some bad apples find their way into the field of therapy. And these bad apples may use their clients to satisfy their own personal needs. I have never seen this happen. Again, I’ve only ever heard of this in grad school.
Whether it is accidental or on purpose, romantic relationships with clients are ethical and legal no-no’s that can result in serious consequences such as being fired and/or losing their license to practice. It makes for a great plot in movies and shows but in real life, therapists pay a lot of money, spend a lot of time and jump through a lot of hurdles to be therapists. In my opinion, most won’t risk their career, license and reputation. And those that do, get caught and become examples of what not to do for future therapists in school.