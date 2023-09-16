Choice Theory was created by William Glasser. In it, he offers his explanation of why mental health issues exist and what to do about them. While I do use a fair bit of Choice Theory in my practice, I don’t like the way Glasser explains things. There are lots of big words and new terminology he makes up. Personally, I think he was tooting his own horn a little too much. I have found my own way of breaking down the basic ideas of Choice Theory for my clients. I’ve found them helpful over the years and so have many clients.
First, Glasser emphasizes what we do and do not control in life. The only thing any person controls on this planet is him/herself. That’s it. No more. No less. That being said, we do seem to live in a culture that often throws around the idea that we can control, use and manipulate others. When we get in trouble as a child we often say “Billy made me do it.” As adults, when we feel strong emotions, we might say something like “Oh, that Sue, she made me so mad.” This implies Billy and Sue have control over another person when, in reality, Billy and Sue do not. My actions are my own. Period.
Two important questions pop up. The first is: Why do we try to control? The world is big, and scary. It’s hard to handle that. Seeing ourselves as having more control than we do can help swallow that, but it leads to mental health issues. Also, we like getting our own way. Thus, we have learned ways to try to influence others into doing what we want. This leads to mental health issues for ourselves and those we try to control.
The second question is: Why do we blame others? We don’t always like taking responsibility. Responsibility involves being mature, capable, willing to admit fault and willing to make amends. Most of that is not going to be much fun. And we like fun. We like happiness. We avoid pain and unpleasantness to sometimes incredible extremes. Glasser thinks by radically accepting what we do and do not control, we begin the process toward better mental wellbeing. And I think that better mental well being may, in turn, offer a deeper, more meaningful happiness.
Our overall well being is broken into two categories: mental and physical. We have four basic behaviors that we control: thinking, emoting, speaking and doing. What we think determines what we emote. As such, we have some control over our emotions. We can utilize this control over emotions to positively influence our mental health. Our emotions can influence what we say and do. What we say and do can influence our physical health. Thus, if we want maximum overall health, what we do plays a big part.
Choice Theory, as the name implies, is about choice. The reason we choose and act the way we do is to meet our base needs/wants: love and belonging, survival, fun, power and freedom. We are always doing our best to get these needs met. Every choice, every action is always moving toward a need, whether we fully see and understand that or not. What we choose and what we do have consequences, both positive and negative. The idea is to own that you control you, realize what you need/want, and assess how your choices and actions are panning out for you. All of this article leads us to four questions which are designed to guide us toward the best choices/actions that get our needs/wants met with maximum positive consequences and minimal negative consequences. Those questions are: What do I need/want? What am I doing to get that? How is that working out? What else could I try?
Learning to identify what we want/need and assessing whether we are successfully getting those met really does help. We learn better tactics as we go. We get more needs and wants met and we feel better along the way.