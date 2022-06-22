ASHLAND Kim Jenkins came back to her hometown of Ashland in 1986 to use her training as a landscape architect to create beauty.
On July 1, she will work at a new job as executive director of the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center. That is when current leader Carol Allen relinquishes the reins.
This Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. at the museum will be a free reception to honor Allen.
Those involved with the museum want to show Allen their appreciation.
This new job of Jenkins’s seems the antithesis of the career she trained for. Not at all, she contends.
“I’m a designer,” she said in a recent phone interview. “I’ve always done a lot of teaching, the hows and whys of a landscape project. This is the same thing.”
Teaching others is a major part of her new job, she said.
Jenkins took on her new job in May, working with Allen until her retirement.
“As a native of Ashland and a volunteer with the Highlands since its inception, I’m excited to lead a great organization into a new phase,” she said.
One of those new phases is the completion of the Clark Family Discovery Center
That will be on the second floor of the center with 14 interactive exhibits for children 2 to 12 years old, two classrooms and a small theater.
Already one half of the money for the $3 million project has been raised.
“I was thrilled to have the job,” Jenkins said. “This is my hometown and a chance to make a positive impact.”