HUNTINGTON U.S. News and World Report recently announced the law firm of Jenkins Fenstermaker has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in 15 areas

in its 2023 Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms edition.

The firm is listed as a Tier 1 firm in the Charleston Metropolitan area in:

• Commercial Litigation

• Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

• Corporate Law

• Employment Law — Management

• Insurance Law

• Litigation — Construction

• Litigation — ERISA

• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions — Defendants

• Mergers & Acquisitions Law

• Real Estate Law

Additionally, in the Morgantown Metropolitan area, the firm is listed as a Tier 1 firm in Workers’ Compensation Law — Employers.

The firm achieved additional recognition in:

• Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

• Medical Malpractice Law — Defendants

• Workers’ Compensation Law — Employers

• Health Care Law

“We work hard on behalf of our clients to provide them with strong counsel, leadership and great results. This recognition is a testament to that effort. As we head into our 100th year, it means more than ever,” said Steven Wellman, managing member of the firm.

