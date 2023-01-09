HUNTINGTON U.S. News and World Report recently announced the law firm of Jenkins Fenstermaker has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in 15 areas
in its 2023 Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms edition.
The firm is listed as a Tier 1 firm in the Charleston Metropolitan area in:
• Commercial Litigation
• Commercial Transactions / UCC Law
• Corporate Law
• Employment Law — Management
• Insurance Law
• Litigation — Construction
• Litigation — ERISA
• Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions — Defendants
• Mergers & Acquisitions Law
• Real Estate Law
Additionally, in the Morgantown Metropolitan area, the firm is listed as a Tier 1 firm in Workers’ Compensation Law — Employers.
The firm achieved additional recognition in:
• Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
• Medical Malpractice Law — Defendants
• Workers’ Compensation Law — Employers
• Health Care Law
“We work hard on behalf of our clients to provide them with strong counsel, leadership and great results. This recognition is a testament to that effort. As we head into our 100th year, it means more than ever,” said Steven Wellman, managing member of the firm.