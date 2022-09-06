HUNTINGTON Ten lawyers from Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, were included in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, a publication detailing legal expertise in many fields. Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, which will mark 100 years in business next year, provides representation in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Local lawyers honored by the organization are:
• Jason Bowles — Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Huntington, named in “Ones to Watch” list.
• Stephen J. Golder — Real Estate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Corporate Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Huntington.
• Lee Murray Hall — Insurance Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation Insurance, Huntington.
• Charlotte A. Hoffman Norris — Health Care Law, Litigation — ERISA, Employment Law — Management, Huntington.
• Brian S. Lindsay — Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions — Defendants, Huntington.
• Robert H. “Bo” Sweeney — Commercial Litigation, Litigation — Construction, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions — Defendants, Huntington.
• Barry M. Taylor — Medical Malpractice Law — Defendants, Huntington.
• Steven K. Wellman — Workers’ Compensation Law — Employers, Huntington, named “Lawyer of the Year”
The 29th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (2023) encompasses more than 66,000 lawyers in 174 practicing areas in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and listings are based on more than 10 million evaluations from their peers.