LLOYD A local business has closed its doors for good. The owner of JC Mercantile on U.S. 23 in Lloyd has decided that it will not reopen.
Jason Crum, who also owns Sky 37 in Ashland, said the business has closed and the property is for sale. Crum listed several reasons for the closure, among those being that the original plan at that location was to open a small restaurant, something that is not possible due to the lack of a sewage system on the side of U.S. 23. The property has a septic system that handles what the business currently is set up for, but that system cannot accommodate a restaurant.
Crum said the business had been there nearly 10 years, and roughly half of that time he had been told that city sewage was in the works. Not being considered a necessary business, JC Mercantile had effectively been shut down during the pandemic, and during that time Crum was contacted by the City of Welch, in McDowell County, West Virginia. That city, among many, was hit hard when the coal industry experienced a serious downturn.
“It was one of those coal communities that struggled during the Obama administration,” Crum said. “And what happens in the coal industry is when you shut the mines down, those workers leave.” The effects on coal communities when this happens are almost impossible to recover from.
“They were wanting to move away from that,” Crum said. “And they were looking at tourism as a new direction.”
The difficulties faced by that area led to the push toward tourism, and ultimately the building of Renaissance Village, a multi-story building designed to attract tourism-based businesses. To that end, Crum said they contacted him about an interest in JC Mercantile.
“We had gone up there to look at a café space,” he said. “And I guess they did some research on us, and found out about the mercantile. Then they said they would be interested in having that business at Renaissance Village.
“When they asked me if I could bring it (the mercantile), I told them that I was only considering a café. I had only planned on the 1,500-square foot space, but they called me back and asked if I would be interested in bringing the mercantile and using the entire first floor.”
Crum said he initially told them he wasn’t prepared for something on that scale, and that it would be difficult to move the equipment currently at JC Mercantile the three-hour distance to West Virginia. But Crum said they made it worth his while to undertake the move, and have even provided some federal and state money for the relocation. The end result was a three-year commitment, and a positive outlook for the future there.
Crum, a Greenup County native, said the decision to shut down was a difficult one.
“We put the mercantile building up for sale,” he said. “And I have said is when we get through this Welch project and the building is still there, then we will go back to what we were doing.”
A lot will still depend upon the availability of a sewage system, however, because health department regulations would never allow a restaurant to be opened on a basic septic system.
“This area has so much potential,” Crum said. “And I am interested to see how this new political structure works with it.”
The future has many possibilities, Crum said. And even if his mercantile building sells, he would be interested in starting another business in the future in the Lloyd or even the Wurtland area.
