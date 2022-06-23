ASHLAND Vocalist, pianist and arranger Diane Marino will bring her quartet to the area when they perform Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center.
The New York-born, classically trained musician performs a wide variety of styles, from traditional jazz to Latin jazz and traditional American jazz. She has six CDs to her credit and has performed with greats such as Houston Person, Ralph Lalama, Joe Henderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Harry Allen, Pete Escovedo, Tania Maria and Kirk Whalum.
“Soul Serenade” is her latest project, full of rarely heard songs made popular by the great Jazz-Soul/Jazz vocalist Gloria Lynne.
The show starts at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.