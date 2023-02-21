The Ashland Jaycees Senators Foundation has announced its 15th annual scholarship program and will be presenting a $1,000 scholarship to a senior from either Ashland Blazer High School or Fairview High School this May.
The scholarship is known as the Glenwood Young Memorial Scholarship.
Last year, 15 seniors applied. The foundation’s committee members conduct a blind review in which they redact names from the applications in order to choose the most qualified candidate based on credentials.
All of the information, including scholarship forms, have been provided to the schools’ counselors and they are posted on the schools’ websites, said Michael Garlinger, of Ashland Jaycees Senators Foundation.
The scholarship application must be completed by Thursday, April 27. The following criteria shall apply: Must be a senior with a minimum unweighted 3.2 GPA and must be entering the first year of a vocational/technical program or an institution of higher education.
Email ashjc39@gmail.com for more information.