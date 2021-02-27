GRAYSON Winners of January’s exhibit at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center have been announced.
Winner of the Grayson Gallery and Art Center’s Board Choice Award is Boyd County High School art teacher Mike Spears.
The piece he won for is a white charcoal drawing titled “Sly,” which depicts a fox.
Spears said facing challenges helps artists rise from their plateaus.
“I feel that plateau was before I nearly lost my vision in one eye due to an amoeba,” he said. “I struggled with depth perception for a long time after that. Trying to draw again, I couldn’t judge when the pencil was on the paper. I had to watch the shadow of the pencil and the tip of the pencil, when they met, I knew the pencil was on it. I learned a great deal of patience over the last five years since that and feel that I’m challenged daily.”
Spears, who is a Kentucky Governor’s School for the Art alumni, has worked at restoring murals at the Paramount Arts Center. He has a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design and a master’s in art education from Marshall University and a master’s degree in school administration from Morehead State University.
Photographer Tom Worden won People’s Choice Award for his photograph titled “Close to Home.”
Winner of the Brandon Click Memorial Award was Nicole Martin for her watercolor and ink work titled “Overlook.”