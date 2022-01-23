The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 1,243 new COVID-19 cases in its Friday release, which includes cases from Jan. 15-21. There have been 3,072 cases over the first 21 days of the month.
The health department also reported four COVID-positive deaths — two males, ages 63 and 91, and two females, ages 84 and 82, died after having tested positive.
There have been a total of 13,162 reported cases involving Boyd County residents since the start of the pandemic, and 133 have died after having tested positive.
Carter County’s health department reported 85 new cases on Saturday, a day after recording 78. The health department has not issued a total count recently.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 135 new cases from Jan. 11-17. It also announced two more COVID-positive deaths, bringing that count to 58. There have been 3,481 confirmed cases in Lawrence County overall.
The Greenup County Health Department did not release COVID case numbers this past week.