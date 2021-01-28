ASHLAND If your homey invites you to his crib to chill and listen to some gnarly ‘80s tunes on the radio, don’t be a dweeb; it’s legit.
Ashlander and veteran broadcaster Mike Nelson started the internet radio site my80s.live at about the time the coronavirus pandemic started.
“We were all kind of quarantined at home,” Nelson, 45, who works at the Ashland Area YMCA and at Carter County Broadcasting in Grayson; he continued to work for the broadcasting company, but the Y closed for a time. “I was home and bored and I watched every Netflix thing I could find and binge-watch and I was still bored.”
He said he had always tried to get radio employers to switch to an all 1980s format and none was interested, so he decided to do it himself as a hobby.
“I grew up on ‘80s music. It was my genre. It was my jam,” he said, noting his mother listened to country music when he was a baby. “I learned how to turn the channel and it was ‘80s music from then on.
“I started emulating DJs on the air and how they would talk and what they would say and I’d try to talk over the top of the song like they would. I knew I wanted to be in radio at that point, but that (1980s) music has always been the soundtrack to my life.”
Nelson said his uncle, retired DJ Ronnie Bell, played gospel music for WIRO and WCMI, so he also was an influence.
But starting an internet radio station required some knowledge Nelson said he lacked.
“I didn’t know the technical side of it,” he said. “I ended up having a very smart IT guy I had worked with help me get it up and running. There was no way I would know what bandwidth or program I needed. It was a lot of the backside of things.”
While Nelson was trained do operate manually, the internet station is automated, allowing him to make changes remotely if he wishes.
“This system is automated 24/7. It runs itself,” he said, noting he was approached in public by someone who requested he play a Cyndi Lauper song, and he was able to do so immediately.
He said as many as 400 listeners in a month’s time but expects the audience of worldwide listeners to grow, as the decade seems to be making a comeback.
“Today, a lot of ’80s things are coming back in style,” he said, noting some popular TV shows like “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” are set in the 1980s and vinyl records are seeing a renewed interest.
It’s obviously fun for Nelson, a fan of Genesis and Phil Collins, and a drummer himself.
“We did a New Year’s Eve countdown to 2021 ad played all breakup songs to tell 2020 to hit the bricks,” he said.
The most difficult part of getting the station together, he said, was to track down the songs he would play. That, or accepting that radio stations are now moving music from the 1980s to the “oldies” category.
“The ’80s are now officially oldies category, but I won’t call it an oldies,” he said.
(606) 326-2661 |