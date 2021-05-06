A convicted sex offender is sitting in jail due to driving a real clunker of a car, according to an arrest citation.
Actually, it wasn’t the blown license plate light, the cracked windshield or the wobbling right tire on William J. Clark’s 2010 Kia Forte that sent him to the clink, according to court records.
That’s just what caught a Boyd County deputy’s attention around midnight on Sunday.
The dead tags and the revoked insurance were probably the beginning of the end for the 51-year-old man, records show. Then Clark displaying signs of riding the meth mule. His erratic movements and rapid speech didn’t help matters either, records show.
Failing that field sobriety test — even after the cop gave him a do-over on a few tests on account of Clark wearing flip flops — resulted in the cuffs clicking on Clark, records show.
In the cruiser, the deputy let Clark know he was listed as a non-compliant on sex offender registration — his address didn’t match up with what was listed on the registry, records show.
Clark, according to the registry, is convicted in Boyd County of possessing child pornography.
Clark said he had moved and hadn’t updated it yet, according to court records.
Prior to taking Clark to the hospital for a blood draw and onto the Boyd County Detention Center, the deputy found a smidge of suspected meth inside Clark’s car, records show.
Clark has been charged with first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug, first-offense DUI, failure to comply with sex offender registration and three traffic violations.
He is being held on $1,000 bond.
(606) 326-2653 |