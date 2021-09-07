Big Sandy Regional Detention Center continues to have the most bookings among local jails, with a busy Labor Day weekend. Carter saw an uptick over the holiday compared to recent weeks. Others kept their regular pace. Rowan listed no bookings online, again.
Boyd County Detention Center
• George E. Crutcher, 54, of Indianapolis, was booked Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Christy G. Wilson, 43, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Jerrino D. Johnson, Jr., 30, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Paige N. Roach, 30, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was booked Saturday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Darrell H. Walters, 56, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Michael J. Tucker, 52, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
Big Sandy Regional
• Rhodes Dials, 35, of Inez, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Kobe B. Davis, 26, of Warfield, was jailed Friday on importing carfentanyl, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives.
• Darin R. Gullett, 46, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Edgar Maynard, Jr., 28, of Inez, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Gene Burchett, 37, of Allen, was lodged Friday on DUI, aggravated circumstances, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, two counts of driving on DUI suspended license and five additional traffic violations.
• Sara Ramey, 24, of Paintsville, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Jack D. Whitt, 38, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on murder.
• Gregory S. Hicks, 44, of Hagerhill, was jailed Friday on a probation violation.
• Howard T. Lemaster, 48, of Staffordsville, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, menacing, resisting arrest, giving officer false identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, a parole violation warrant and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Timothy L. Bishop, 55, of Chattanooga, was lodged Saturday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Melvin B. Leedy, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Darrell G. Perkins, 38, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and giving officer false identifying information.
• Erica W. Picklesimer, 37, of Sitka, was jailed Sunday on first-offense manufactured simulated controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and giving officer false identifying information.
• Jack R. Cline, 37, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on second-degree criminal trespassing — amusement rides or attractions, second-offense powers of board violation of registration, second-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
• Justin M. Ramsey, 37, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on importing heroin, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Derrick L. Haggans, 31, of London, was jailed Sunday on harassment, no physical contact and harassment, physical contact, no injury. Haggans is charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault, loitering and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Michael V. Adkins, 28, of East Lynn, West Virginia, was lodged Sunday on reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and failure to appear.
• Stephanie D. Minix, 30, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• David J. Caudill, 41, of Pikeville, was booked Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing and a warrant for other police agency.
• Christy Hamilton-Collins, 42, of Richmond, was lodged Monday on first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, menacing, operating on a suspended or revoked license, giving officer false identifying information, two warrants and two additional traffic violations.
• Robert M. Moore, 34, of Debord, was booked Monday on a bench warrant for court.
• Anthony R. Terry, 30, of Thelma, was jailed Monday on two counts of failure to appear.
Carter County
• Zachary B. Taylor, 28, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit and a charge of first-degree promoting contraband.
• Jeremy D. Kilgore, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two counts each of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and persistent felony offender and a single count of non-payment of court costs fees or fines.
• Kevin L. Skaggs, 34, of Hitchins, was jailed Saturday on first-degree assault, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
• Leah E. Horton, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on six counts of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Timothy McClurg, 40, of Olive Hill, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation warrant.
• David A. Phillips, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Haeberle C. Bradford, of Olive Hill, was jailed Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, giving officer false identifying information and two probation violations.
• Rae A. Jackson, 41, of Webbville, was lodged Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Stone, 33, of Grayson, was booked Monday on a failure to appear.
• Kelston F. Ingles, 23, of Grayson, was jailed Monday on first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.
• Jeremy Wellman, 25, of Grayson, was lodged Monday with no specific charges listed.
Greenup County
• Charles E. Holley, 60, of Ironton, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Billy J. York, 42, of Argillite, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., and five additional traffic violations.
• Brandin E. Sizemore, 29, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on flagrant non-support.
• Christopher A. Frazier, 41, of Flatwoods, was jailed Sunday on a fugitive from another state warrant and failure to appear.
• Jeannie G. Bowling, 35, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a probation violation, parole violation and two counts of failure to appear.
• Marcus J. Kee, 20, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was booked Sunday on custodial interference.
• Danny R. Kruger III, 32, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Monday on first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-offense driving DUI suspended license aggravated circumstances, second-offense driving DUI suspended license, first-offense unauthorized use of motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain require insurance and no other state registration receipt.
• Brian W. Webb, 47, of Ironton, was booked Monday on two counts of failure to appear.
