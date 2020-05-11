The local jails weren’t too busy over the Mother’s Day weekend, according to online records.
Area jails didn't show heavy activity from the period beginning Friday and ending Monday. One jail, the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, showed no lock-ups over the weekend.
The Carter County Detention Center showed one jailed.
Anyone named in the weekend locked-up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were incarcerated over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Henry D. Landon, 29, of Rush, was jailed Friday on a first-offense DUI charge.
• Brittany N. Minnehan, 31, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Marcus A. Bull, 29, of Grayson, was jailed Sunday on two probation violations.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Lindsey P. Baldridge, 27, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Saturday on a fugitive warrant.
• Rosco W. Ebert, 43, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was jailed Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
Rowan County Detention Center
• David Haney, 57, of Morehead, was jailed Saturday on one charge of fourth-degree domestic assault.
• Dillon Doran, 23, of Wallingford, was jailed Sunday on a second-offense DUI, reckless driving, first-offense driving suspended, receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and open container.
• Lorie O’Neal, 45, of Sandy Hook, was jailed Sunday on a third-offense DUI and a first-offense possession of methamphetamine.
• John Perry, 38, of Morehead, was jailed Sunday on a first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
• Craig Simms, 32, of Louisville, was jailed Sunday on a sole charge of first-degree trafficking.
