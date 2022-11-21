It was a bad weekend to have any outstanding warrants in the region.
After a couple of weeks of relatively slow weekend bookings, area jails — specifically Rowan and Boyd — had an influx over the weekend.
Many of the arrests pertain to drug trafficking and bench warrants with a few severe charges in the mix, including child endangerment, assaulting a service animal and strangulation.
The charges listed below are merely accusations and these individuals remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Tiffany D. Akers, 39, of Russell, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree burglary and contempt of court.
• Michael S. Wilson, 32, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Charles A. Warrix, 39, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Evan K. Pietrus, 43, of Rush, was booked Friday for a failure to appear.
• Anthony W. Hall, 36, of an unlisted address, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Russell Hurley, 37, of Shawville, Pennsylvania, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Autumn A. Wallace, 22, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Kimberly M. Moore, 43, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Madison P. Weis, 21, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Kyle R. Cornett, 33, of Catlettsburg was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Jesse W. Kirk, 26, of an unlisted zip code, was booked early Saturday and charged with speeding 26 MPH over the speed limit, DUI and no registration plates.
• Gregory Elmore, 24, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Brady C. Jackson, 25, of Fultz, was booked Saturday on charges of shoplifting and simple possession methamphetamine.
Big Sandy Regional
• James W. Harless, 56, of Tomahawk, was booked Friday on a count of simple possession methamphetamine and a parole violation.
• David R. Falls, 52, of Louisa, was booked Friday for non-payment of court costs.
• Randall V. Thompson, 59, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant and simple possession methamphetamine.
• Cory M. Marcum, 27, of Crum, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree bail jumping, failure to appear, simple possession of an unspecified drug, third-degree simple possession of an unspecified drug and prescriptions not in proper containers.
• Adam L. Minx, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court charges and flagrant non support.
• Tyrena Chaffins, 39, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a sole count of first-degree domestic violence assault.
• Misty L. Collins, 39, of Prestonsburg, was booked Sunday, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, contempt of court and a failure to appear.
• Kristy M. Hayden, 41, of Tutor Key, was booked Sunday on two contempt of court charges.
• Shawn S. Fitch, 40, of Inez, was booked Sunday on four contempt of court charges.
Carter County
• James F. Stevens, 45, of Grayson, was booked Friday on an agency warrant.
• Craig Hardesty, 51, of no listed address, was booked Friday on sole count of non-payment of court costs.
• Otis E. Estep, 51, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on an unlisted charge.
• William E. Kitchen, 45, of Grayson, was booked Friday as a self-surrender.
• Ricky A. Rose, 46, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree assault on a service animal, fourth-degree assault, menacing and public intoxication.
• Chad Dunn, 42, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a charge of public intoxication and non-payment of court costs.
• Eric Hall, 44, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, non-payment of court costs, theft by deception valued between $1,000 and $10,000, simple possession methamphetamine, simple possession heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greenup County
• Zachary D. Queen, 36, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant and a handful of failures to appear.
• Wendell D. Bonner, 51, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Tony L. Bevins, 45, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Derek K. Bryan, 32, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jessica L. Craft, 46, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a sole count of shoplifting.
• Joseph Corns, 49, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on driving on a DUI suspended license.
• Darrell Edwards, 52, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Paula Osborne, 36, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a sole count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Raymond B. Osborne, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a sole count of trafficking unspecified drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Kidd, 34, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of tampering with physical evidence, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of an unspecified drug and methamphetamine.
• Teresa Crum, 58, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment and trafficking an unspecified drug.
• Elizabeth A. Turner, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking an unspecified drug.
• Dottie Cassell, 52, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of DUI, trafficking methamphetamine and three counts of drug possession, including marijuana.
• Warren Crouch, 44, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief.
• Asa Cambell, 37, of Ezel, was booked Friday on charges of possession of an unspecified drug, failure to wear seatbelts, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, operating on a suspended license and failure to own insurance and registration.
• Cassie Kidd, 30, of Burke, was booked Friday on a sole count of simple drug possession.
• Okie Poe, 38, of Cannel City, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and drug trafficking.
• Marcus Wolford, 24, of Browns Fork, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Timothy McClurg, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Sancha Jayne Ferrell, 38, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a sole count of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Terry Riddle, 42, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on two counts of theft.
• Auddie N. Jones, 25, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree dating violence.
• Kyle Barker, 31, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a sole count of violating an emergency/domestic violence protective order.
• Donnie Sloan, 51, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, simple possession methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
