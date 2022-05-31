Nearly all area jails saw an uptick over Memorial Day weekend, ranging from accused court-date skippers to suspected drug pushers to state and federal inmates just passing through.
Anyone named in the locked-up roundup is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following folks found themselves out of the heat and under fluorescent lights over the holiday weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Elijah W. Keaton, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge and a parole violation.
• Joshua D. Broughton, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a 2021 indictment charging him with trafficking in LSD and persistent felony offender first offense. Broughton also had two misdemeanor traffic charges.
• Tiandre L. McDaniel, 37, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a 2014 fugitive warrant.
• Jessica R. Withrow, 37, of Coal Grove, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
• Johnny Skaggs, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Melissa M. Ross, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a 2021 indictment charging her with first-degree burglary.
• Michael L. Salyers, 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a probation violation.
• Ralph Littlejohn, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant stemming from a 2010 traffic case.
• Ashley D. Sturgill, 32, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a probation violation.
• John L. Hall, 49, of Catlettsburg, was booked Monday on a charge of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, two probation violations and two bench warrants.
• Tessa G. Daniels, 23, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.
Big Sandy Regional
• Ashley K. Adkins, 39, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Shawna Lemasters-Keeton, 45, of Thealka, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree trespassing and public intoxication.
• David L. Bowen, 44, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• John H. Meiners, 32, of New Hope, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Wesley S. Heintz, 28, of Boston, Kentucky, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Robert E. Girdley, 36, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Jerico P. Bentley, 31, of Fairfield, Kentucky, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Ronald A. Nally, 44, of Bardstown, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Timothy L. Curtsinger, 36, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Jerry R. Wright, 48, of Louisville, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Justin T. Hardin, 31, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.
• Kenneth W. Barnes, 39, of Louisville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Damien T. Spears, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.
• Ramona F. Mills, 50, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on four bench warrants.
• Jason Deboard, 39, of Georgetown, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Christina A. Gilliam, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.
• Larry D. Conley, 50, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Brandon S. Poe, 36, address unknown, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Matthew W. Griffith, 52, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a simple possession of cocaine charge and a bench warrant.
• Cody Castle, 21, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on a bench warrant and a joyriding charge.
• Gordon T. Williamson, 43, of West Van Lear, was booked Monday on a simple possession of a meth charge.
• Cheryl L. Vanhoose, 43, of Van Lear, was booked Monday on two contempt of court charges.
• Andrew M. Calloway, 35, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
• Jerod Thomas, 32, of Thealka, was booked Monday on charges of first-offense DUI, menacing, falsely reporting an incident, contempt of court and various traffic infractions.
• Richard Martin, 41, of David, was booked Monday on a trafficking in an opiate charge.
• Winfrey J. Tackett, 41, of West Van Lear, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.
• Samantha J. Johnson, 31, of Ulysses, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.
Carter County
• Andrew Sprinkle, 35, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transfer.
• Jonathan Damron, 45, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transfer.
• Michael Ludwig, 37, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Arie A. Callihan, 52, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday to serve a weekend sentence.
• Catherine Doss, 62, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• John Parsons, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic offenses.
• George W. Bridges, 30, of Morehead, was booked Monday on three bench warrants and multiple traffic violations.
Greenup County
• Robert W. Dummit Jr., 41, of Garrison, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Tianna S. Whitt, 26, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a first-offense simple possession of heroin charge.
• Charles J. Bays, 40, of Greenup, was booked Monday on a third-degree trespassing charge, a bench warrant, a probation violation and a contempt of court charge.
• Whitney S. Moore, 32, of Greenup, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.
• Sherner G. McCloud, 41, of South Shore, was booked Monday on a DUI and a second-degree wanton endangerment charge.
Rowan County
• Caleb Turner, 20, of Cynthania, was booked Friday as a state inmate.
• Earthel Thompson, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Christopher R. Johnson, 43, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support charge.
• Kimberly Clark, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Sammy Adkins, 45, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a first-offense simple possession of meth charge and a parole violation.
• Shawn Adkins, 42, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI, a multitude of traffic infractions and a parole warrant.
• Tabaitha Schatz, 46, of Richmond, was booked Sunday on a DVO violation.
• Brad Lemaster, 37, of Olive Hill, was booked Monday on two-indictment warrants charging him with third-offense driving on a license suspended due to DUI.
• Chance Goldy, 26, of Salt Lick, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.
• Richard D. Luttrell, 37, of Morehead, was booked Monday on a public intoxication charge.
• Trista J. Maze, 34, of Sandy Hook, was booked Monday on a first-offense DUI and a first-offense simple possession of meth charge.