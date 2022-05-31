Nearly all area jails saw an uptick over Memorial Day weekend, ranging from accused court-date skippers to suspected drug pushers to state and federal inmates just passing through.

Anyone named in the locked-up roundup is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following folks found themselves out of the heat and under fluorescent lights over the holiday weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

• Elijah W. Keaton, 22, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge and a parole violation.

• Joshua D. Broughton, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a 2021 indictment charging him with trafficking in LSD and persistent felony offender first offense. Broughton also had two misdemeanor traffic charges.

• Tiandre L. McDaniel, 37, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a 2014 fugitive warrant.

• Jessica R. Withrow, 37, of Coal Grove, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.

• Johnny Skaggs, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.

• Melissa M. Ross, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a 2021 indictment charging her with first-degree burglary.

• Michael L. Salyers, 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a probation violation.

• Ralph Littlejohn, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant stemming from a 2010 traffic case.

• Ashley D. Sturgill, 32, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a probation violation.

• John L. Hall, 49, of Catlettsburg, was booked Monday on a charge of auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, two probation violations and two bench warrants.

• Tessa G. Daniels, 23, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.

Big Sandy Regional

• Ashley K. Adkins, 39, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Shawna Lemasters-Keeton, 45, of Thealka, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree trespassing and public intoxication.

• David L. Bowen, 44, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

• John H. Meiners, 32, of New Hope, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Wesley S. Heintz, 28, of Boston, Kentucky, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Robert E. Girdley, 36, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Jerico P. Bentley, 31, of Fairfield, Kentucky, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Ronald A. Nally, 44, of Bardstown, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Timothy L. Curtsinger, 36, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Jerry R. Wright, 48, of Louisville, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Justin T. Hardin, 31, of Cox Creek, was booked Friday as a state prisoner transfer.

• Kenneth W. Barnes, 39, of Louisville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Damien T. Spears, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.

• Ramona F. Mills, 50, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on four bench warrants.

• Jason Deboard, 39, of Georgetown, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

• Christina A. Gilliam, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.

• Larry D. Conley, 50, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

• Brandon S. Poe, 36, address unknown, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.

• Matthew W. Griffith, 52, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a simple possession of cocaine charge and a bench warrant.

• Cody Castle, 21, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on a bench warrant and a joyriding charge.

• Gordon T. Williamson, 43, of West Van Lear, was booked Monday on a simple possession of a meth charge.

• Cheryl L. Vanhoose, 43, of Van Lear, was booked Monday on two contempt of court charges.

• Andrew M. Calloway, 35, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

• Jerod Thomas, 32, of Thealka, was booked Monday on charges of first-offense DUI, menacing, falsely reporting an incident, contempt of court and various traffic infractions.

• Richard Martin, 41, of David, was booked Monday on a trafficking in an opiate charge.

• Winfrey J. Tackett, 41, of West Van Lear, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.

• Samantha J. Johnson, 31, of Ulysses, was booked Monday on a bench warrant.

Carter County

• Andrew Sprinkle, 35, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transfer.

• Jonathan Damron, 45, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transfer.

• Michael Ludwig, 37, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Arie A. Callihan, 52, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday to serve a weekend sentence.

• Catherine Doss, 62, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

• John Parsons, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic offenses.

• George W. Bridges, 30, of Morehead, was booked Monday on three bench warrants and multiple traffic violations.

Greenup County

• Robert W. Dummit Jr., 41, of Garrison, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Tianna S. Whitt, 26, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a first-offense simple possession of heroin charge.

• Charles J. Bays, 40, of Greenup, was booked Monday on a third-degree trespassing charge, a bench warrant, a probation violation and a contempt of court charge.

• Whitney S. Moore, 32, of Greenup, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.

• Sherner G. McCloud, 41, of South Shore, was booked Monday on a DUI and a second-degree wanton endangerment charge.

Rowan County

• Caleb Turner, 20, of Cynthania, was booked Friday as a state inmate.

• Earthel Thompson, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

• Christopher R. Johnson, 43, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support charge.

• Kimberly Clark, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

• Sammy Adkins, 45, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a first-offense simple possession of meth charge and a parole violation.

• Shawn Adkins, 42, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI, a multitude of traffic infractions and a parole warrant.

• Tabaitha Schatz, 46, of Richmond, was booked Sunday on a DVO violation.

• Brad Lemaster, 37, of Olive Hill, was booked Monday on two-indictment warrants charging him with third-offense driving on a license suspended due to DUI.

• Chance Goldy, 26, of Salt Lick, was booked Monday on a contempt of court charge.

• Richard D. Luttrell, 37, of Morehead, was booked Monday on a public intoxication charge.

• Trista J. Maze, 34, of Sandy Hook, was booked Monday on a first-offense DUI and a first-offense simple possession of meth charge.

(606) 326-2653 |

henry@dailyindependent.com

