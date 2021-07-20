Local weekend bookings saw a string of organized crime along with public intoxication and drug possession charges. Other charges rounding out the majority of weekend bookings in the area include theft, violation of Kentucky DVO/EPOs, failure to appear and contempt.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Austin T. Sweathomas, 20, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court and possession of marijuana.
• Christy G. Wilson, 42, was jailed Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assualt.
• David S. McPeek, 39, of Catlettsburg, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
• Jarrett B. Molloy, 44, of Ashland, was lodged Firday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Stacey Collins, 40, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Dwayne K. Walkers, 57, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on DUI.
• Heather M. Cooper, 42, of Trinity, was booked Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Robert S. Maynard, 27, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Saturday on shoplifting under $500 and giving officer false identifying information.
• Dennis A. Davis, 48, of Pedro, Ohio, was booked Sunday on DUI.
• Sherman M. Bartram, 40, of McCombs, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• Heather Savage, 44, of Louisa, was booked Friday on engaging in organized crime and persistent felony offender.
• James M. Kise, 53, of Louisa, was jailed Friday on engaging in organized crime.
• Timothy S. Harper, 20, of Louisa, was booked Friday on engaging in organized crime.
• April A. Harper, 37, of Louisa, was lodged Friday on engaging in organized crime, persistent felony offender, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and first-degree promoting contraband,
• Shawn Easley, 30, of Sitka, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property under $10,000, persistent felony offender, serving a parole violation warrant, operating on a suspended or revoked license and license to be in possession.
• Lloyd P. Conley, 49, of Staffordsville, was jailed Friday on second-degree criminal trespassing, auto theft $500 or more but under $10,000 and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Makayla Lykins, 27, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Dewey Hamilton, 43, of Jeffersonville, was booked Saturday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance and a bench warrant for court.
• Dwight Blevins, 64, of Sitka, was jailed Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Brian Howell, 41, of Inez, was lodged Saturday on second-degree escape, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, persistent felony offender, a bench warrant for court and two counts of failure to appear.
• Lawrence T. McCoy, 27, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Mitchell Keeton, 24, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on four counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher R. Mollette, 45, of Louisville, was lodged Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and serving a parole violation warrant.
• Brian A. Russell, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Ronald Puckett, 25, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on a parole violation warrant.
• Stephen E. Puckett, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Roy K. Goble, 46, of Debord, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, serving bench warrant for court and third-degree assault of a peace officer, non-communicable bodily fluid.
Carter County
• Natasha M. McDowell, 28, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Shane N. Baier, 35, of Grayson, was lodged Saturday on second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication of a controlled substance and a probation violation.
Greenup County
• Michael B. Anderson, 31, of South Point, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Cheyenne M. York, 21, of Argillite, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.
• Kelly M. Bienvenu-Worthington, 43, of Wurtland, was booked Sunday on first-degree, second or greater offense, trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and serving a parole violation warrant.
• Tracey M. Patrick, 41, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another without consent and a probation violation.
Rowan County
• Brandon Ferrell, 36, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Michael Perkins, 47, of Morehead, was jailed Friday on violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Richard Witt, 34, of Clay City, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and contempt of court.
• Travis Cantrell, 30, of Morehead, was jailed Friday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Michael W. Roe, 48, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident (failure to render aid or assistance) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, aggravated circumstances.
• Marlin R. Robbins, 40, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, DUI, and theft of identity of another without consent.
• Jesse Hicks, 39, of West Liberty, was jailed Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Randall J. Skaggs, 38, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and driving DUI on a suspended license.
• Christopher C. Mayes, 37, of Morehead, was jailed Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Cari Hayes, 38, of Clearfield. was booked Saturday on trafficking in marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
• Connor Mullins, 20, of Morehead, was lodged Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Cecil J. Whitt, 55, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, DUI-aggravated circumstances, and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
• Scott L. Maggard, 40, of Frenchburg, was jailed Saturday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on police or probation officer and resisting arrest.
• Justin C. McClure, 34, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Jeffrey Keeton, 41, of West Liberty, was jailed Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
(606) 326-2652 |